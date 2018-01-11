Digital Trends
Screen-sporting LaCie DJI Copilot hard drive enables on-site backups sans laptop

Seagate wants photographers and videographers to ditch the laptop — at least for on-site backups anyways. During the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week, Seagate announced a handful of storage solutions, including the LaCie DJI Copilot, a portable hard drive with a built-in screen for backing up media without a computer.

The Copilot can copy files from memory cards or USB-based devices. And while DJI is right in the name, the portable hard drive can back up files from DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, and action cameras as well as drones. An included cord allows users to organize and access data on the drive using a smartphone or tablet and the Copilot Boss app. The cable attachment allows creatives to view the content without downgrading the resolution for a wireless transfer.

The built-in screen at the top of the Copilot allows uers to check the status of file transfers, and provides quick access to how much space is left on the 2TB drive and the remaining battery life. Along with powering on-site transfers, the built-in battery can also be used to charge any device that uses a USB-based charging cable.

The drive is encased in a body that’s splash-, dust- and drop-resistant, Seagate says. The Copilot is expected to launch this spring with a $349 list price.

The LaCie DJI Copilot joins a new and expanding line of options that allow creatives to back up their files on site, including options like the Gnarbox, which uses wireless connectivity and doesn’t integrate a screen. Seagate also introduced the LaCie Rugged Secure. Building on the tough exterior of previous rugged options, the model is the first in the line to use hardware encryption. After disconnecting the device, Seagate says the content is automatically locked and password protected through a system the user sets up with included software. The 2TB drive is also expected to ship in the spring with a $139 list price.

CES also announced the Seagate Fast SSD, a portable drive with up to 540MB/s transfer speeds. Available in 250GB, 500GB and 1 TB capacities, the SSD ranges between $99 and $349.

Seagate will also test a new type of drive with a launch in China and Indonesia only, with the potential of bringing it to additional markets if the drive is successful in the countries with the largest number of smartphone users. The Seagate Joy Drive expands both the capacity and battery life of Android devices, all without using a Wi-Fi connection. Seagate hasn’t said if the tech will come to the U.S., but it sells for the equivalent of $99 in China.

Related Topics: ces2018, LaCie, Portable Hard Drive, Seagate, Computing, Mobile
