Trek wants to make your smartphone videos look more cinematic

If you’re a budding filmmaker looking to take your work to the next level, or a hobbyist that just fancies exploring new ways of getting better shots, then this motorized slider for smartphones, GoPros, and small cameras could be worth checking out.

A slider lets you shoot silky smooth video as your camera moves gently along a track, adding an air of professionalism to a sequence that might otherwise contain wobbles and shakes. The device, which requires you to simply attach your camera and input some settings before hitting the start button, is particularly popular among time-lapse creators.

Designed and built by a San Diego-based startup led by Scott Matthews, the Trek camera slider has already attracted plenty of interest on Indiegogo, more than doubling its $50,00 funding target.

Trek’s custom-built Dyno app for iPhone and Android offers a slew of possibilities for the imaginative filmmaker, allowing you to easily control the speed, length and direction of each shot. A live mode also lets you instantaneously make speed and direction changes for a more sophisticated-looking sequence.

You can also fix the track to a tripod for video shots up and down steep gradients, while Trek’s adjustable legs and rubber feet ensure stability on pretty much any kind of terrain.

Of particular note is Trek’s versatility, with curved tracks offering more creative possibilities than the standard straight-track systems currently on the market. And unlike many of its competitors, there’s no limit to the length of the track you can build with Trek.

“Each track is one foot long and easily fits into any pack, along with the rest of your gear,” Matthews explains on his Indiegogo page. “Set up tracks to get 360-degree views of a subject, cross 20-foot rivers, or curve in and out of rooms.”

Another attractive feature is the track’s incorporated magnets that allow you to put it together in super-quick time — no tools required.

Trek’s battery should last for up to 20 hours, but don’t worry about your smartphone or camera running out of juice mid-shot as Matthews’ team built in a port to Trek that with the aid of a cable will ensure your mobile device stays fully powered during a shooting session.

Should the team proceed as planned with Trek, the basic kit will retail for $300. The Indiegogo campaign is coming to a close, but there are still some pre-order offers available if you’re quick. Check out its funding page to find out more.