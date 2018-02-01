The five longest flights in the world make New York to London feel like a hop

Claiming to have the world’s longest flight may give an airline some bragging rights, but from a passenger standpoint nothing sounds worse than having to sit in the air for more than a dozen hours. The top five longest flights in the world take more than 16 hours to complete, giving jet lag a whole new scale.

But it’s more than just a game of one-upmanship among airlines. Ultra-long-haul routes are possible thanks to lower fuel prices and more powerful and fuel-efficient planes that can fly nonstop – nearly around the world – without making a pit stop (point-to-point versus the hub-and-spoke model). For an airline, it opens up new or underserved markets. And with more fuel-efficient aircrafts being developed, airlines can make a profit serving secondary faraway destinations that weren’t economically feasible in the past. Case in point: United’s Houston to Sydney, Australia route, or its San Francisco to Chengdu, China flight, both on the Boeing 787-9. And for passengers, a direct, nonstop route removes the need to spend more time on connections.

Connections are awful, but spending 15 hours or more in a confined space, with hundreds of other people, takes its own toll on the mind and body. Fortunately, most ultra-long-haul services offer hours of in-flight entertainment (IFE) to help you whittle away the travel time with a few movies – when you’re not attempting to sleep, that is (we have gear to recommend for that). Many flights now include Wi-Fi, allowing you to stay connected to those on the ground or keep up with work. And there are airlines that go beyond the status quo by providing more comfortable seating (or as comfortable as coach seats get), better meal options, and tech amenities like power outlets or smartphone app-based activities. These amenities are no consolation for the agony you’ll experience, but you can at least catch up on the summer blockbusters you missed.

Here are currently the five longest flights (by distance) you can fly, and what’s offered onboard to help you make the most of the loss time.