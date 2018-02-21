9 premium economy classes that let you stretch your legs and your dollar

Air France

“Premium economy? Sounds like a pen for dirty animals.”

That memorable quote comes from Rose Byrne’s character in the film Spy, upon hearing about this class of service for the first time, while flying in her private jet.

While funny, there is some sad truth to it. What passes for domestic premium economy in the United States is nothing more than an ordinary coach seat with a bit more leg room. Alaska Airlines recently added a Premium Class option, but it’s no different in concept to other domestic carriers’ products (Delta’s Comfort+, American’s Main Cabin Extra, United’s Economy Plus, etc.). There are some perks, like priority boarding and perhaps a free glass of vino, but it’s really just another way for airlines to charge more for the same product.

Unless you’re flying internationally, that is. On those routes, premium economy starts to live up to the name. Some even rival the business or first-class seats offered on domestic flights. An intimate cabin, more comfortable seats, larger seatback displays, and priority services are just some of amenities that come with the slightly higher price, but significantly less than business class – for airlines it’s a way to increase revenue, but for passengers it’s a luxury option without going broke. We’re noticing that international premium economy is beginning to look the same, but we wouldn’t be surprise if airlines start upgrading their products to one-up the competition.

U.S. airlines had lagged behind their global counterparts in this sector, offering the same product as they do in domestic flights. But things are changing. American Airlines was the first to up the ante with an improved premium economy class on international routes that competes against established players. Not to be outdone, Delta is also adding a sophisticated premium econ cabin to its fleet, while United is following suit with a luxe product to be unveiled sometime in 2018.

If you can afford to splurge a little for a more relaxing long-haul flight, here are some of our favorite premium economy classes.