Permit now required to photograph ‘firefall’ event at Yosemite National Park

Every February, thousands of photographers crowd the paths of Yosemite National Park to capture Horsetail Fall during the event known as the natural firefall. This year, though, that number will be cut dramatically in an effort to reduce traffic and safety concerns that have grown over the past few years.

If you’re not familiar with the natural firefall, it’s a phenomenon where the sun is at a perfect spot in the sky to light up the water dropping off the cliff of Horsetail Fall, making it appear as though the water is on fire.

The attraction, which happens just once a year during a two-week period in February, is wonderful to look at and photograph, but park officials say the spectacle is causing problems in the form of safety and traffic issues. As such, they’re laying down the law and requiring visitors to obtain a permit in an effort to limit traffic and increase safety in the area.

Working alongside the Ansel Adams Gallery, Yosemite Conservancy, and Yosemite Hospitality, Yosemite National Park officials are setting up a reservation schedule to view and capture the event.

Visitors and photographers hoping to capture a glimpse of the phenomenon will be able to make an online reservation for free through Eventbrite. Roughly 250 parking reservations will be available each day, with at least 50 additional permits being available on a first come, first serve basis at the Ansel Adams Gallery inside Yosemite National Park.

The Eventbrite page notes that a reservation is not the same as the permit. Once your reservation is made, your permit will be available for pickup at the Ansel Adams Gallery.

To make your reservation, you will need information about your vehicle, including your license plate number and the make, model, and color of your vehicle.

This year, the spectacle will occur daily between February 12 and 26. Every day except February 13 already is booked, so unless you get in on that day or manage to get one of the 50 additional passes, you’re out of luck for 2018. If that’s the case, just mark down the event in your calendar for next year.