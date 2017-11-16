TWB Podcast: Amazon Key hack, iPhone X Face ID, Google Pixel Buds

Google Pixel Buds: Ryan has written up a full review of the new ear buds and will tell his thoughts on today’s show. In particular, the unique feature of translate, could be something that truly sets them apart from their competitors. But, do they sound good?

Amazon Key Hacked: Despite the convenience factor, there still seems to be overwhelming hesitation for general adoption of something like the Amazon Key home delivery system. Now, with news that there is a small, but real, chance the Cloud system could be hacked, it appears that widespread use may not be happening any time soon.

Apple iPhone Face ID: A child appears to have successfully unlocked his mother’s iPhone X by using his own face. How important of an issue is Face ID to you, when deciding to purchase a phone?

Bill Gates Tech City: Bill Gates’ investment group Cascade Investment LLC, has purchased 24,800 acres of land outside of Phoenix, to build his version of a Smart City. What kind of technology would you most like to see incorporated into what could be the most technologically advanced city on Earth?

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum. Throughout the show we answer your questions.

This week’s episode features Michael Africk, Brandon Widder, Ryan Waniata, and Greg Nibler.