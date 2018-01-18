TWB Podcast: Best TVs of CES; Emerging tech; Amazon/Apple 2nd HQ; Falcon X

Best TVs of CES: From the LG Roll-up OLED, to Sony’s 85-inch 8K, to the Samsung 146-inch MicroLED, there was no shortage of impressive televisions at CES 2018. Caleb Denison will give us a highlight of some of the most impressive ones he was able to see. Are you ready to buy an 8K television?

Emerging tech: Our emerging tech editor, Drew Prindle got to spend some time with some of the more ‘fringe’ technology being showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show, this year. While there is of course a lot to sift through, he’ll discuss a couple of his favorites. Among them; A way to self-regulate your body temperature with Embr Wave, and a set of headphones that adapt to your unique hearing.

Amazon narrows their 2nd HQ list: Amazon has been staging an open competition among North American cities, in regards to their planned 2nd headquarters. The list of cities being considered has now been narrowed down to 20. Apple, following suit, has also announced that they are looking at a second location for another headquarters of their own. What cities do you think should be considered?

Falcon X rocket launch: After multiple delays, what Elon Musk describes as “the most powerful operational rocket in the world by a factor of two” is scheduled to test launch on Friday, Jan. 19th. If successful, it’s possible that the official rocket launch could occur within weeks and make it all the way to Mars, taking Musk’s personal Tesla along for the ride.

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum. Throughout the show we answer your questions.

This week’s episode features Drew Prindle, Brandon Widder, Caleb Denison, and Greg Nibler.