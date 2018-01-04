TWB Podcast: CES preview; LG 8K television; Home assistant takeover

CES is almost here!: We look forward to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas every year and we are never disappointed. With 170,000 attendees, this is the premier event for the world of technology and beyond. On this episode, we’ll give a brief preview of what we expect from the event, what to expect from the exhibiting companies and what all of it means for you. From our live broadcasts through the event and our constantly updating reporting, Digital Trends is your hub for all that is CES.

LG 8K televisions: While it seems that many of us are still catching up to getting a 4K television, LG is already showing us the future. They’ll have an 88-inch 8K OLED TV on hand, which will be the largest OLED display television ever revealed. Should you worry about the new 4K television you just purchased, being outdated? No, but this does help us predict where the technology is heading.

Predicting the CES trends: DT’s Editor-in-Chief, Jeremy Kaplan, has written an article with his predictions of what the biggest trends in technology will be at this year’s CES. From home assistants showing up in everything for ‘touchless computing’, to more autonomous vehicles, to more AR than VR, there is a lot to pick through. We’ll cover a few of them and add in a couple of our own.

The other products: Undoubtedly one of the other exciting things at CES is the wide and vast array of random products that we get to see. From 5D printers, to translation devices, to even a mirror that….smells….finding gems is an incredibly fun process!

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum. Throughout the show we answer your questions.

This week’s episode features Nick Mokey, Rick Stella, Caleb Denison, and Greg Nibler.