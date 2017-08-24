TWB Podcast: Galaxy vs. iPhone vs. Pixel, Icelandic Drones and Elon’s Spacesuit

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs. iPhone 8 vs. Google Pixel 2: All three of these phones are slated to be released, if not in stores, over the next 60 days. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is already a known comodity, but with the iPhone and Pixel, we don’t know all of the features. Good thing is that we have a lot of rumors. With price as a factor, which one of these three phones would you purchase?

Iceland Drone Delivery: Reykjavik has become one of the few cities in the world to allow drones to carryout residential deliveries. They claim it won’t take away delivery jobs for humans, but merely enhance them. A video posted online this week shows the drone zipping from one side of the river to a customer on the other side. The journey usually takes one of its drivers 25 minutes to complete, but because a drone can take a more direct route, the delivery takes a mere four minutes. How long until this kind of service becomes wide spread?

Elon Musk’s Spacesuit: SpaceX has released images of their actual, functional spacesuit. It looks like it’s out of a science fiction novel, but it is presumed that this is what travelers will use when they head to Mars. According to Musk, the suit is fully functional and successfully withstood double-vacuum pressure tests.

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum. Throughout the show we answer your questions.

This week’s episode features Adrien Warner, Hanif Jackson, and Greg Nibler.

