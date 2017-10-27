Screen repairs for the iPhone X priced at almost $300 in the U.S.

The 10th anniversary Apple iPhone is finally here, and it’s called the iPhone X (pronounced “iPhone Ten”). The Cupertino, California-based company made it official at an event on the Apple Campus in the Steve Jobs Theater — and our hands-on iPhone X review called it “the best iPhone ever.”

Indeed, Apple CEO Tim Cook called the new iPhone X “the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone,” and it’s easy to see why. The screen, which takes up the whole of the phone’s front panel, is made of surgical-grade stainless steel, with glass on the rear panel. It’s water- and dust-resistant, and available in space gray and silver.

The OLED display — an iPhone first — is called the Super Retina Display and measures 5.8 inches, with a resolution of 2,436 × 1,125 pixels. Apple says it rectifies the problems with brightness and color accuracy that have sometimes plagued OLED screens in the past, and that it features Dolby Vision and HDR10 for stunning high-contrast video playback. The iPhone X also boasts TrueTone dynamic white-balance adjustment, a feature of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and the new iPhone 8 models.

The iPhone X is designed to be intuitive despite one significant omission: The physical home button on the front. Instead, it’s a swipe up, a raise-to-wake gesture, or a tap on the screen to wake up the iPhone X. These work across the operating system. Siri is still activated by voice or by using a multifunction side button, and a double tap on the side sleep/wake key activates Apple Pay.

Our iPhone X hands-on reveals how impressed we were with the phone, but it’s unclear why no other company made the iPhone X before Apple. Little of its tech is new, after all — here’s a list showing which phones originated some of its innovations.

Price and availability

Rumors put the iPhone X’s price at $1,000, and that turned out to be correct. It’s now available for pre-order in either 64GB or 256GB configurations, with deliveries starting November 3. Apple recently announced the iPhone X will be available for walk-in customers on November 3 as well. But the company also encourages those who plan on purchasing it in stores to arrive early.

Some carriers, like Sprint, are cutting customers a discount. New and existing customers on the carrier’s Sprint Flex plan will be able to get a 64GB iPhone for $22.22 per month for 18 months ($400) with an eligible trade-in.

For a full list of iPhone X prices and pre-order information, check out our buying guide.

The iPhone X was the third phone announced by Apple on September 12, joining the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. It followed the Series 3 Apple Watch, which comes with built-in cellular connectivity.

The event also featured other new devices.

Warranty information

With the iPhone X pre-orders now live, MacRumors spotted that Apple released pricing information about the phone’s repairs. In the U.S., Apple will charge you a flat rate of $280 for iPhone X screen repairs and $550 for any other damages. If it’s a manufacturing defect, then it’s covered by Apple’s standard one-year warranty.

Pricing also varies depending what country you’re in:

U.K: 286 euros for screen repairs, 556 euros for other damage

Australia: $420 for screen repairs, $820 for other damage

Canada: $360 for screen repairs, $710 for other damage

Germany: 321 euros for screen repairs, 611 euros for other damage

But these prices are only applicable to those who don’t purchase AppleCare+ for the iPhone X. AppleCare+ is optional, but it extends an iPhone’s coverage to two years based on the original purchase date of the device. If you decide to purchase the extended warranty plan, then screen repairs will only cost you $30 and any other damages will be $100.

Production woes reportedly hamper iPhone X supply

Apple will sell the iPhone X in 55 countries around the world. But there could be delays.

The iPhone X’s Face ID sensor is reportedly taking more time to assemble than expected, according to The Wall Street Journal, contributing to shipping delays. The problem lies in an “imbalance” between the so-called Romeo module, an infrared dot projector that beams more than 30,000 invisible dots to create a depth map of faces, and the Juliet module, which analyzes the pattern produced by those dots.

According to Bloomberg, it was earlier this fall that Apple realized production problems meant it wouldn’t have enough iPhone Xs for the holidays. Sources familiar to the situation say Apple’s solution was reportedly to let suppliers reduce the accuracy of the iPhone X’s Face ID feature. Lowering the requirements for its Face ID technology would permit the firm to speed up production. The change also means that it takes less time to test completed modules. But it’s still unclear how these changes will decrease the technology’s efficacy.

Following Bloomberg’s detailed report on Face ID accuracy being reduced, Apple responded to the claim. The company’s spokeswoman Trudy Muller said, “Bloomberg’s claim that it reduced the accuracy spec for Face ID is completely false and we expect Face ID to be the new gold standard for facial authentication.” Muller also assured users that both quality and accuracy of Face ID remains the same, and the chance of someone other than you unlocking your phone is still one in a million.

According to Christopher Caso, a chip analyst with Raymond James, assembly of the iPhone X didn’t start until mid-October, and production won’t ramp up until the December quarter. A separate report from KGI Securities estimates it could take well into 2018 for Apple to fill all iPhone X orders.

China-based Xinhuanet said in mid-October that Foxconn Electronics has begun shipping iPhone X devices, DigiTimes reports. The first batch of 46,500 units have already shipped out from Zhengzhou and Shanghai in China to the Netherlands and United Arab Emirates.

But the first-batch shipment volumes of the device were much lower than previous iPhone models — which will apparently make the iPhone X extremely difficult to find. According to a Commercial Times report, Foxconn has increased its output of the iPhone X to 400,000 units a week from the previous 100,000 units. The report cites data from Rosenblatt which claims that even with the increase, production will still not be able to meet market demand. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kou estimated in a recent report that Apple would have just 2-3 million units available ahead of launch.

The problem’s reportedly severe enough that Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, reportedly plans to meet with Terry Ghou, chairman of iPhone assembler Foxconn Technology Group, in late October.

Camera, A11 Bionic chip, and AR

The iPhone X’s camera has a dual-lens 12-megapixel rear camera with dual optical image stabilization, consisting up of a wide-angle f/1.8 aperture lens and a telephoto f/2.4 aperture lens. The 7-megapixel front camera supports Portrait mode and has auto image stabilization and exposure control. Apple’s new image signal processor provides advanced pixel processing and a new color filter, and both cameras use the new Natural Lighting effect introduced on the iPhone 8 and ARKit augmented reality features. Finally, video has also been improved with 4K resolution movies at 60fps and slow-motion video at 240fps.

The iPhone X retains the A11 Bionic chip from the iPhone 8, a 64-bit super efficient processor with a new Apple-designed graphics unit, which has 30 percent more speed than the existing unit. It has six cores and better performance than the A10 Fusion chip, and while Apple typically doesn’t publish RAM specifications, filings from China electronics regulator TENNA show the iPhone X has 3GB of RAM. Apple says the high-performance cores to provide a 25-percent speed increase and a 70 percent boost from the four performance cores.

Regarding battery life, the iPhone X lasts about two hours longer than the iPhone 7 Plus on a single charge. That’s not surprising; according to Chinese electronics regulator Tenaa’s filings, the iPhone X’s has a 2,716mAh battery, which isn’t far off from the iPhone 7 Plus’s 2,900mAh. It supports wireless charging via Qi-compatible accessories, and Apple will introduce a proprietary charging solution called AirPower early next year.

Face ID

Apple’s new facial recognition technology, Face ID, makes its debut on the iPhone X. It works using the TrueDepth camera system hidden in the notch at the top of the display. Glance at the iPhone X and it illuminates your face with an infrared dot array, allowing the infrared camera to identify it. It even works in the dark. Using the iPhone X’s six-core A11 Bionic processor paired with 3GB of RAM, a neural engine processes the image in real time, mapping the contours and shape of your face mathematically.

Apple claims Face ID isn’t confused by hairstyles, hats, or beards. According to Apple software chief Craig Federighi, the iPhone will be able to recognize your face through “most” sunglasses, too, as long as they let through enough infrared light. Protections against masks and pictures are in place, and face data is stored in the secure enclave inside the A11 Bionic chip.

Don’t worry about Face ID being less secure than other biometric systems; it’s not. The chance of someone other than you unlocking your phone with Touch ID is one in 50,000, Apple says, but for Face ID it’s one in a million. Apple Pay requires you to look at the phone when you go to pay, and it works with existing apps that use Touch ID for authentication.

On top of that, Apple has implemented some software protections against people stealing your phone and just holding it to your face to unlock it. For starters, if you don’t stare at the phone itself, it won’t unlock. And if you grip the buttons on both edges of the phone, the device will temporarily disable facial recognition.

If you remember when Apple first implemented Touch ID, you’ll remember some bumps and bugs at first — but many of those bugs shouldn’t exist with Face ID. In fact, developers won’t even have to worry about implementing it — if an app uses Touch ID, it will automatically also use Face ID. Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software, said as much in an interview with John Gruber on Daring Fireball.

Update: Added warranty information for the iPhone X