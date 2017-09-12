The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus mix familiar design with landmark features

Why it matters to you Despite the buzz behind the iPhone X, these new iPhones are more reasonably priced and likely to be the ones most customers end up with.

Up until now, most of us were calling it the iPhone 7S, but it turns out Apple had a different name in mind — iPhone 8. While the iPhone X is the company’s new range-topping flagship, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus boast a more iterative approach. They were announced on Tuesday, September 12, at Apple’s new headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Just as many expected, from the outside, the iPhone 8 series closely resembles last year’s iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. That means the same 4.7- and 5.5-inch screen sizes are back, along with those chunky bezels above and below the screen. The chassis has been redesigned, however, to allow for Qi wireless charging. Whereas the iPhone 7 primarily utilized aluminum construction, the iPhone 8 has an aluminum band along the edge and a back panel made of glass.

While the displays are mostly unchanged, they now boast True Tone technology, so they’ll adjust white balance depending on ambient lighting conditions. The speakers have also been redesigned to deliver 25 percent higher volume, as well as deeper bass.

Under the skin, the changes are less subtle. Apple has stuffed its all-new A11 Bionic processor in the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. The company calls it the most powerful chipset ever put into a smartphone.

The A11 Bionic utilizes six cores in total — two high-performance cores, which are 25 percent faster than what the A10 managed, and four high-efficiency cores. This is the same chip featured in the iPhone X, which means there should not be any disparity in performance between all three models. Since the iPhone X may be remarkably hard to find upon its release, customers should be reassured to know they will get the same snappy user experience even if they “settle” for the iPhone 8.

Photography has always been one of Apple’s strengths with its smartphones and the iPhone 8 continues that tradition with new image sensors for both the standard model and Plus variant. The smaller iPhone 8 features a new 12-megapixel sensor, which Apple says takes in 85 percent more light than the camera in the iPhone 7. The iPhone 8 also gets two new sensors for its dual cameras, along with an f/1.8 aperture wide-angle lens featuring optical image stabilization.

Last year, the iPhone 7 Plus used its dual cameras to deliver portrait mode, to blur backgrounds. The iPhone 8 Plus adds a new mode called portrait lighting that uses machine learning to manipulate light in the scene as well. It will launch in beta, just like portrait mode with the previous generation.

Finally, Apple has concentrated on improving the augmented reality experience with the iPhone 8. Both models have been given new accelerometers and gyroscopes, and the cameras have been specifically tuned for AR use.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available for preorder on September 15, and start shipping on September 22. The smaller model will launch at $699 and the Plus will start at $799, both with 64GB of storage space. An optional 256GB is also available.

In addition to new phones, Apple also launched the third-generation Apple Watch and a 4K-enabled version of Apple TV at the event.