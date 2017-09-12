How to buy the Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Well folks, the latest and greatest iPhones are finally here, boasting a number of awesome new features as well as a snazzy new design. Apple launched three new iPhones this year, including the premium iPhone X, and the continuation of the standard iPhone line, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

If you’re looking into getting a new iPhone, but don’t want to lose an arm and a leg paying for the iPhone X, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus may be up your alley. Both are excellent and capable phones in their own right. But how can you get your hands on one? Here’s everything you need to know about pre-ordering and ordering the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

How to buy an unlocked iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus

If you’re one of the many people who don’t want to buy the iPhone through a carrier, you’ll be able to get it unlocked from the Apple website just like before. You will have to pay full price, but Apple does offer financing options to help you out.

The standard iPhone 8 starts at $700 for the 64GB version, while the iPhone 8 Plus starts at $800 for the same storage size. Pre-orders will open up for the devices on September 15, while a full release for the phones is scheduled for September 22.

Buying the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus from wireless carriers

If you want to buy the iPhone through your carrier, you’re in luck. It will be available on every major carrier in the U.S. Here’s a quick rundown of each carrier, when they’re offering the latest iPhone, and how much it will cost.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile confirmed it will be offering the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Friday September 15 starting at 12:01 a.m. PT. You’ll be able to pre-order the phone in retail stores as they open across the country. The company also noted that if you trade-in an iPhone 6 or newer in good condition, you’ll be able to get $300 off through monthly bill credits over 24 months.

T-Mobile has not yet released information about pricing, but we’ll update this article when it does.

AT&T

We’ve reached out to AT&T regarding iPhone 8 availability, and will update this article when we hear back.

Sprint

We’ve reached out to Sprint regarding iPhone 8 availability, and will update this article when we hear back.

Verizon

We’ve reached out to Verizon regarding iPhone 8 availability, and will update this article when we hear back.