The best iPhone X cases to protect and style your new Apple phone

We knew the 10th anniversary edition of Apple’s influential iPhone was going to be something special. The iPhone X sports a big and beautiful, edge-to-edge, bezel-less screen, packs some serious power under the hood, and boasts a dual-lens camera. It’s a gorgeous design, but it can be damaged all too easily. Let’s check out some of the best iPhone X cases and covers to add some much-needed protection to your new Apple smartphone.

When you shop for rugged iPhone cases it can be difficult to find solid protection that doesn’t compromise on style. An industrial, durable aesthetic isn’t going to work for everyone, and that’s why Portland-based Grovemade has developed a new line of iPhone X cases that blend drop protection with stylish, natural materials. These tough frames combine anodized aluminum with a shock absorbing elastomer band and come with a choice of wood or leather back panels. Our top pick combines black aluminum with American Walnut, which has a discounted pre-order price of $100, but you can also snag the bumper for $80 or the black leather version for $110.

Grovemade

This classy wallet case is made from Italian leather and comes in brown, black, gray, and teal varieties. The neatly stitched, textured leather exterior is stylish and practical. Inside, things are a little different from the majority of wallet cases, because there’s no plastic shell. Your iPhone X is held in place by a micro suction pad of adhesive that won’t mark your device. There’s a single, large pocket for cards or cash in the cover and you can fold it back to act as a landscape stand. The interior has a soft, microfiber finish and, because there’s no shell, you have uninterrupted access to ports, controls, and other features, but there is a cut-out on the back for the dual camera.

Nodus

The big attraction of Rokform’s cases is the clever mounting system for securely fixing your iPhone to your bike, car, motorcycle, or anything else. You don’t just get Rokform’s clever locking system, though, there’s also a magnet on the back and each case ships with a magnetic mount for the air vent in your car. These cases meet military drop test standards and mix clear polycarbonate with flexible, black TPU padding where you need it most. The Crystal is the slim option and it comes in a range of different colors, but they also do a Rugged Case with a textured finish for the same price.

Rokform

Here’s another case manufacturer intent on delivering military-grade protection in a stylish package. The Limitless case from Mous is a fairly slim shell with an inlaid back panel that comes in a range of different materials including wood, carbon fiber, leather, and marble. Mous relies on “AiroShock”, a smart material that can absorb a lot of impact shock and take the sting out of falls. The case design includes the usual range of button covers and cut-outs for easy access to all your iPhone’s functions.

Mous

Sometimes you want extra protection, but you don’t necessarily want your iPhone to wear a bulky case all the time. Speck may have the answer. The Presidio Ultra offers drop protection up to 15 feet with four layers of protection, including dirt and dust resistance thanks to button and port covers. But the base is a regular Presidio case, which is a slim, protective plastic shell with the full range of cut-outs you need, drop protection up to 10 feet, and a durable finish. When you want the extra protection, you simply slip the Impactium Ultra bumper on top.

Speck

You don’t have to spend big to get a protective, functional iPhone X case, as this option from Lumion proves. It’s a malleable TPU shell with button covers and cut-outs, but there’s also a glossy polycarbonate back that slides open to reveal a card slot with space for two cards. The corners are reinforced for drop protection and there’s a slight lip around the screen. The compartment door is spring-loaded, making it easy to access quickly. If you don’t recognize the Lumion name, that’s because it’s a new brand backed by VRS Design.

Amazon

The ethos behind Peel’s cases seems to fit with Apple’s iPhone perfectly. These cases are intended to be minimalist, subtle, and free of logos. They’re only 0.35mm thick and have a semi-transparent matte finish in a wide range of different colors. Apple’s design shows through, but you benefit from a thin layer of protection against scratches and bumps. We wouldn’t rely on these iPhone X cases for drop protection, but if you just want something simple, they’re ideal.

Peel

This one-piece shell case allies polycarbonate with TPU to safeguard your iPhone X from tumbles and bumps. It feels flexible, sports cut-outs in all the right places, and has soft button covers that are easy to press. The back features an industrial design with black gloss and carbon fiber highlights. If you’ve never heard the name Karapax before, that’s because it’s a new case brand from one of our favorite portable battery charger manufacturers, Anker. This iPhone X case offers decent drop protection at a low price.

Anker

Leather feels good in hand and it ages gracefully, acquiring more character as it breaks in, so Mujjo’s full-grain leather cases are well worth a look. We like the wallet variety because it includes a simple, slanted leather pocket stitched onto the back, capable of holding a couple of credit cards and your ID. There are leather button covers, openings for the camera and other features, and a slight bezel around the screen. The inside of the case is super soft microfiber.

Mujjo

For serious eye-catching sparkle, the Case-Mate Brilliance range cannot be beat. Each case features more than 800 real crystals framed by metal accents. The underlying dual-layer shell meets military drop test standards, so your iPhone X can survive a fall with this case on. You’ll also find a raised lip to safeguard the screen, metallic button covers, and generous openings for ports and other functions. The Iridescent version is pictured, but this also comes in rose gold, lace, and champagne.

Case-Mate