Avoid scratches and dents with the 10 best iPhone 8 Plus cases

Apple’s latest iPhone range has been revealed, and they’re the most desirable iPhones yet. The iPhone 8 Plus is the largest of the bunch, with a beefed up A11 processor, a dual-camera setup, and more power than you can shake a stick at. It’s no ugly nerd either. Thanks to an all-new glass back, the new iPhone 8 Plus has the looks to back up its brains. But with those stylish new looks come new dangers. Smartphone glass has improved in leaps and bounds, but when you’re spending hundreds of dollars on an iPhone, do you really want to run the gauntlet with it? No one wants their iPhone to sport cracks, scratches, or worse — that’s why we’ve made this list of the best iPhone 8 Plus cases to keep your pride and joy safe and sound.

By the way, if you’re upgrading from an iPhone 7 Plus, then your existing case will work just fine. All the changes to the iPhone 8 Plus are internal, so our iPhone 7 Plus case picks will also serve you well. But there’s always an argument for new with new — so check out our new picks below!

Ghostek Cloak 3 Clear Protective Case ($20) Stylish and slim protection is one of Ghostek’s primary mission statements, and although the fledgling casemaker is better known for their larger, waterproof cases, their slimmer offerings are not to be missed. The latest in their Cloak range, the Cloak 3 is one of those smaller offerings. Supremely styled to match the contours of your device, the Cloak 3 also comes with a clear back — and if you got it, flaunt it. The hard polycarbonate bumper protects the phone’s edges from scratches and physical hazards, while the soft TPU inner case absorbs impacts and offers shock protection that exceeds the military standard for drop testing. Even better — the Cloak 3 has raised edges that protect the 5.5-inch Super Retina screen on the front and the raised camera bump on the rear. Buy one now from: Ghostek

VRS Design SimpliMod Leather-Style Case ($25) Searching for a different style? VRS Design might have the case you’ve been looking for. Featuring a blend of protective polycarbonate with luxurious feeling PU leather, VRS’s SimpliMod case combines two state-of-the-art materials into one case for a unique look. A slim-fitting shell holds your phone snugly, while the sleek lines of the case add barely any bulk. The polycarbonate keeps your phone safe against scrapes and scratches, and the PU leather adds extra grip to a slippery phone. Raised edges keep your screen and camera from contacting flat surfaces, and spacious cut-outs allow for full use of your phone at all times. Buy one now from: VRS Design Mobile Fun

LuMee Duo Case ($70) A “lit” choice for the selfie-conscious out there. LuMee’s iconic range of light-included cases shot into the spotlight after Selfie Queen Kim Kardashian posted a picture of her iPhone with a LuMee case (and partnered with them). Since then, LuMee’s range of cases, with included soft lighting, have been the go-to for any wannabe Instagram star, or anyone who cares about keeping their selfie game on point. The LuMee Duo doubles the effective uses of the case by adding forward-facing light, so you’ll never be without the perfect, studio-level lighting for your snaps. But it’s not all about the lighting either. LuMee has added an extra layer of protection to the Duo, adding cushioned corners and improved drop resistance to the case — extra useful when your phone is pulling double duty as your camera. The Duo is available in black, rose, gold, and white matte, so you can get the perfect color to match your style. Buy one now from: LuMee Amazon

Vaja Wallet Agenda Leather Case ($129) Your iPhone 8 Plus is one of the finest smartphones in the world — and it deserves the best in protection. Vaja crafts cases by hand from the finest bridge leather, ensuring that each case has a 100 percent unique leather grain. Not only that, but as the case ages, so does the leather, becoming more beautiful with age. Your case will truly be your own — unique to the way that you have used and weathered it over time. The Agenda Wallet series also comes with several card and money slots, along with the cover that folds around the screen when not in use, protecting it from harm. The black matte camera frame also helps to enhance the camera flash, assisting low-light photography (check out our iPhone camera tips for more). It’s an expensive option, but if you can afford to part with the cash, then you’re unlikely to find a more luxurious case. Buy one now from: Vaja

Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case ($11) What sort of case round-up would this be without the current king of the hill? Spigen is well known for its range of uber-protective cases that add functionality as well as protection. But bigger doesn’t always mean better, and that’s why we’ve moved away from Spigen’s usual range to show you one of the case titan’s slimmer offerings. Spigen’s Air Cushion technology provides protection against outside hazards, bumps, and drops, while only adding 0.3cm of thickness to your slim iPhone 8 Plus. The distinct (and stylish pattern) on the back of the case isn’t just for looks either — it provides a solid grip on what can be a slippery phone, helping stop drops before they happen. The Liquid Air Armor is a solid pick if you’re after a slim but effective case. Buy one now from: Amazon Spigen

Olixar Makamae Case ($17) Hawaiian for “precious”, Olixar’s Makamae case lives up to its name. A great choice for anyone who wants a look that breaks away from the crowd, but won’t break their bank balance, Olixar’s Makamae can holds an easy style and grace. But it’s not all looks either — it has brawn to match, with a construction of polycarbonate and a durable synthetic leather. A raised edge around the screen keeps that precious area from scratching on surfaces, and precise cut-outs allow access to all the ports and functions of your iPhone 8 Plus. Buy one now from: Olixar Mobile Fun

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style Clear Case ($13) Supcase has made a splash in the past few years with a range of budget protective cases that offer great protection for reasonable prices. And its back with a slightly tinkered design for the iPhone 8 Plus. The clear back of the Unicorn Beetle Style shows off the color choice of your iPhone, offering protection with a scratch-resistant clear back plate, and military-standard drop resistance. A raised edge around the screen and rear camera protect those vulnerable areas from damage, and the high-grade TPU and polycarbonate materials ensure that it’s protection that’ll last. Don’t let misgivings at the low price put you off – the Unicorn Beetle Style is definitely worth a look. Buy one now from: Amazon Supcase

Ringke Air Prism Glitter Combo Case ($7) As strange as it seems, the image above is from the same case — the Ringke Air Prism comes with a holographic insert that can be slipped between the phone and case to create the amazing rainbow effect above. Take it out, and the clear back shows off your phone’s peerless design, overlaid with the attractive triangular pattern. The perfect phone case for someone who likes to change up their style, and isn’t afraid of making a statement. The case is also super-slim at only 1.4mm thick, adding barely any bulk to your iPhone 8 Plus. It might not be for everyone, but if you like this case, you don’t need me to tell you to buy it. Buy one now from: Amazon

UAG Trooper Series Card Case ($40) Another big name in cell phone protection, UAG has updated the Trooper range to include the iPhone 8 Plus. Super durable, the Trooper adheres to military drop test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6), and is sure to keep your phone secure and safe through most daily hazards. A hidden backpack on the rear of the case contains enough room for up to four credit cards, and super-tactile buttons on the sides keep your buttons covered, but still feeling responsive. A network of hollow honeycomb shells keep the weight of the case down, while still providing the strength needed to keep your phone safe with the combination of hard outer shell and shock-absorbent inner core. UAG’s good name lives on with the Trooper series. Buy one now from: Amazon UAG