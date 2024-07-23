Apple’s folding iPhone could launch as early as 2026

If you’ve been wanting a folding iPhone, then you might not have that much longer to wait. According to a report from Digitimes, it seems that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone that could debut as early as 2026. This would be a significant development for Apple, as it would be the company’s first foray into foldable display technology and also mark a significant step in the evolution of the iPhone.

We expect the iPhone 16 lineup in just a few more months this year, and next year will be the iPhone 17 series, where we may even see the first iPhone Ultra. But as we look even further ahead, the iPhone 18 family could introduce a foldable iPhone.

It’s no secret that Apple has been looking into developing a foldable iPhone for years, as the rumors have floated around for a while. Some earlier reports indicated that Apple was considering at least two designs, but the Digitimes report seems to indicate that Apple has chosen the design it wants to go with.

Information from various Korean media outlets also indicates that Apple formally began researching foldable technologies in 2024, when it signed a contract with Samsung. The 2026 release window assumes that Apple has a two-year product development cycle.

As for what kind of design for an iPhone Fold? It seems that Apple has chosen a top-down clamshell folding design, which would make the iPhone Fold more akin to existing phones like the Motorola Razr series or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. When the iPhone Fold is opened, it may be similar in size to existing iPhone models. What is unclear though, is whether the iPhone Fold would have a cover display at all, as most clamshell flip phones have now.

Those who wanted a folding iPhone more like the Galaxy Z Fold, OnePlus Open, or Google Pixel Fold may be out of luck for now.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Apple’s interest in foldable displays. There were rumors that Apple could make a folding iPad or a MacBook with a folding display, but now it looks like the iPhone will be the first.

Personally, I think an iPhone Fold/Flip would be fun. I was a skeptic of foldables at first, but I’ve used a few folding Android phones recently, like the OnePlus Open, Google Pixel Fold, and Motorola Razr 2024. I appreciate the benefits of both form factors, like a larger main screen with the folding tablet design, and having a fun way to take selfies and photos by being able to prop it up and use the rear cameras.

I’m eager to see Apple make a folding iPhone because, let’s face it, the current glass slab form factor is getting a bit boring. Let’s make the iPhone interesting again.