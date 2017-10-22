Apple's upgrade plan lets you pre-order an iPhone X before everyone else

The iPhone X has been revealed at long last, but you’ll have to wait well more than a month before you’re able to get one in your hands. While Apple’s futuristic flagship was announced at its special event on September 12, the device won’t be available for pre-order until October 27, and won’t ship to customers until a week later on November 3.

It won’t be cheap. The base model of the iPhone X with 64GB of storage starts at a whopping $1,000. The 256GB variant will go for an extra $150. You only get two color options — Silver and Space Gray — with no hue resembling gold anywhere to be found.

On top of that, AppleCare+ is pricey — it’ll cost $199, which is quite a bit more than the $129 price offered for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. With AppleCare+, you’ll get two years of coverage for manufacturer defects and battery life issues, as well as two incidents of accidental damage. Prices for other damages remain the same — $29 for a screen replacement, and $99 for more serious issues.

Thankfully, all four major carriers are also issuing special discounts and promotions to earn your business. In this guide, we take a look at all the deals out there to make Apple’s latest and greatest a bit kinder to your wallet. If the iPhone X is out of your budget, take a look at our iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus buying guide to see if they might be a better fit.

How to buy an unlocked iPhone X

Apple is allowing its most loyal customers a chance to get a head start on the paperwork needed to trade in their old iPhones. As was the case with the pre-orders of the iPhone 8, members of Apple’s upgrade program will be able to submit their loan paperwork early, and in the case of the iPhone X, you can do so starting on October 23. In addition, users will be able to mail in their old iPhones to make the upgrade process a bit easier.

Through Apple’s upgrade plan, the 64GB iPhone X will cost $49.91 per month, while the 256GB version will come at a cool $56.16 per month. For those unfamiliar with the iPhone upgrade plan, it’s basically a 24-month payment plan for an unlocked phone. It’s convenient for iPhone lovers, because it allows them to upgrade to a new phone every 12 months, at which point the 24-month payments will start over.

Apple typically makes unlocked models of its phones available shortly after they launch on wireless carriers, and we expect the same for the iPhone X. If you want to buy the device with no commitment, this is the way to go. Apple also offers its own financing, so you aren’t required to pay all up front. Do note, there’s no mention of an unlocked, SIM-free model on the Apple website yet.

How to buy on T-Mobile

T-Mobile’s pricing for the iPhone X is exactly the same as Apple’s — the handset starts at $1,000. You’ll have to fork over $280 as a down payment on the 64GB model, at which point the phone will cost you $30 each month thereafter for two years. If you want the 256GB model, it’ll be $430 up front, with the same monthly cost.

There is one way to save, potentially. T-Mobile will issue you up to $300 toward your iPhone X if you trade in your iPhone 6 or newer in “good condition.” This deal also applies to the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. The savings will be issued in 24 monthly bill credits, so you’ll receive them in installments over the life of the device as you pay it off.

If you’re planning on getting the iPhone X’s successor next year, you may be interested in T-Mobile’s yearly upgrade program. Pay off half the cost of your iPhone X, and the carrier will allow you to upgrade to next year’s model free and clear. Customers who pre-order through T-Mobile are automatically eligible, and it applies to iPhone 8 and 8 Plus buyers as well.

How to buy on AT&T

AT&T has confirmed that it will be selling the iPhone X, and pre-orders begin on October 27 with availability starting November 3. Overall pricing is the same as you’ll find elsewhere, though the month-to-month cost differs depending on the plan you choose. Under AT&T Next, you can expect to pay $33.34 every month for a 64GB model, and $38.34 for a 256GB one. If you want to be on the yearly upgrade path, AT&T Every Year increases those installments to $41.67 and $47.92, respectively.

How to buy on Sprint

Sprint’s CEO Marcelo Claure confirmed in a series of tweets that the network will carry the iPhone X. Customers will be able to pre-order starting October 27 at 12:01 a.m. PDT, and pricing will be the same as Apple’s. The carrier hasn’t offered up any promotions yet, but we expect to know more in the coming weeks. Like T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T, Sprint runs a program where you can upgrade to a new iPhone after completing a year’s worth of payments on your existing device.

How to buy on Verizon

Verizon will offer the iPhone X at the same time as the rest of the industry, though we haven’t received word on promotions yet. Again, you have the option of upgrading to the next new model for no added cost once you’ve paid off 50 percent of the iPhone X.

Update: Added information on how Apple’s upgrade program applies to the iPhone X.