TWB Podcast: Net Neutrality ends; Disney buys Fox Ent.; Star Wars Tech

Net Neutrality is dead: With a 3-2 vote, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) officially repealed the the 2015 internet regulations, commonly referred to as Net Neutrality. This change could fundamentally change how everyone from corporations, to small businesses, to the average consumer, accesses and interacts with the web. On today’s episode we walk through where we’re at now, what we think could happen and take live questions/comments regarding this landscape-changing repeal.

Disney acquires 21st Century Fox: After weeks of speculation, Disney has paid $52.4 billion to acquire a huge chunk of assets from 21st Century Fox. Included in the deal are many entertainment properties such as FX, National Geographic, The X-Men, The Simpsons and many, many more. Also, they will now have a majority stake in Hulu. What will this mean for your favorite shows and more importantly the future of streaming services?

Star Wars Day: In some happy news, today marks the first official showings Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi! In keeping with the tech side of things, we take a look at some amazing prosthetic innovations that are making Luke’s robot hand come to life and an actual recreation of a TIE Silencer (although it doesn’t fly). Plus, we have an amazing giveaway contest going on, that you will definitely want to enter!

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum. Throughout the show we answer your questions.

This week’s episode features Dan Gaul, Adrien Warner, Caleb Denison, and Greg Nibler.