DT Giveaway: Luke Skywalker Star Wars Jacket

To celebrate the opening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi this Friday, we’re launching one of the best giveaways we’ve ever done!

Columbia Sportswear has once again partnered with Disney to create some highly coveted Star Wars-themed outerwear. The three jacket styles are part of the Echo Base collection based on the movie jackets worn by Luke, Han and Leia in The Empire Strikes Back.

When the jackets went on sale earlier this month, they sold out in minutes. Fortunately for you, we received an exclusive drop shipment from the surface of Hoth. By entering the giveaway below, the Luke Skywalker jacket could be yours. It will keep you warmer than a tauntaun as you take on winter weather and those pesky Sith Lords.

May the Force be with you.