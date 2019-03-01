Win a free Samsung Galaxy S10 and Speck cases with this giveaway

Digital Trends
The new Samsung Galaxy S10 just launched last week, and despite the hype surrounding the launch, we knew very little about it until getting our hands on it. Though Samsung’s previous flagships – the excellent Galaxy S9 and Note 9 – were great devices, the Galaxy S10 blows them out of the water in terms of features. So as a treat for our loyal readers, we’re giving one lucky winner the opportunity to grab a brand new Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone (a $900 value) along with a bundle of four Speck phone cases. Read on, or scroll to the bottom, to find out how you can enter.

There are a ton of different Android phone makers on the market right now, including Nokia, LG, andHuawei, and it seems like there are more and more brands throwing their hats into the ring each year. Yet Samsung is still remains king of the smartphone hill, commanding the lion’s share of the Android market (with Android itself also being the OS of choice for the majority of smartphone users today).

Samsungs Galaxy phones have come to define “Android flagship,” with the Galaxy S8 and S9 easily ranking among the most impressive devices to hit the market in recent years — due to excellent cameras and ease of use. The Samsung Galaxy S10 is also quite impressive, coming with some features we’ve never seen before. Also notable is that unlike previous flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is available in three different sizes: The beefy Galaxy S10 Plus, normal-sized Galaxy S10, and compact pocket-friendly Galaxy S10 E. If you want a more detailed explanation of this device, take a look at our hands-on review.

With a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED screen, the Android 9.0 Pie operating system, and a Snapdragon 855 processor, the S10 we’re giving away certainly packs a punch. Like the Galaxy S9, however, the camera is what really takes the cake. A 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 12MP telephoto rear camera, and a 10MP front camera can take stunning photographs. You can also shoot 4K video at 60 fps, 1080p video at 240 fps, and 720p video at a whopping 960 fps. Though there are many similarities between Samsung phones and the newer iPhone X, XS, and XR, the Galaxy S10 phones still come with an audio jack — meaning you don’t need a pair of wireless headphones to listen to music. Though with the new Galaxy Buds, wireless listening could definitely be an option for you.

We’re also sweetening this Samsung Galaxy S10 giveaway pot by throwing in three rugged smartphone cases from Speck (a combined value of $130). These include the Speck Presidio V-Grip with its non-slip bezel grip and clear back, the fully rubberized Presidio Grip, the slim anti-microbial Presidio Pro, and the Presidio GrabTab which features a fold-up finger grip that can double as a phone stand. These solid cases were built to house this excellent smartphone and all of the great features that come with it.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 was just released at the Samsung Unpacked event, so it’s fitting that our giveaway contest is happening so quickly. You can submit your entry below for your chance to win the new Galaxy S10 and Speck case bundle. If you want to increase your chances, then you can also secure a few bonus entries by tweeting at @speckproducts on Twitter and by visiting Speck’s official Facebook and Instagram pages.

