Prepare to face Hoth’s frozen tundra with Columbia’s Echo Base jackets

If you’ve always dreamed of taking on the Empire, Columbia Sportswear is giving you the next best thing. The innovative clothing company just announced its new Echo Base collection, a line of outerwear inspired by Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The collection is officially licensed and will be available in limited quantities online and in retail stores beginning Friday, December 8.

The collection includes three different jackets crafted to resemble the actual costumes worn by the most popular characters Han Solo, Princess Leia, and Luke Skywalker on the Rebel’s secret base on the icy planet of Hoth. Columbia went above and beyond to make sure their products resemble the real thing, collaborating with Lucasfilm and using the original costumes as a reference. They didn’t skimp on any details and the results are extraordinary.

The Luke Skywalker Echo Base jacket is touted to “keep you warmer than a tauntaun”, designed to resemble the jacket Luke wore on his mission out into the snowy wilderness on Hoth. The piece is a jacket and vest combination constructed of a durable cotton blend. The jacket and vest are water-resistant, featuring a stowable hood and pockets on the sleeves. The company integrated Omni-Heat reflective insulation to keep your body heat in and the cold out. Head confidently out into the coldest winter temperatures, whether you’re preparing for your next lightsaber battle or en route to your office job.

The limited edition Leia Organa Echo Base jacket designed for the ladies is rugged, yet regal. Also a combination vest and jacket, this set features a classic look, feminine shape, and trendy details that ensure you will feel like a princess while wearing it. A combination of durable, water-resistant, cotton-blend fabric and Omni-Shield insulation makes for a comfortable and warm companion that will protect you from the harshest of elements.

The Han Solo Base Parka will keep you warmer “than a hug from your favorite Wookie” — and one quick glance assures you Columbia means what they say. Its highlight feature? A faux-fur lined hood that is easily recognizable from the film. Again, durable, water-resistant cotton-blend fabric and Omni-Shield insulation give you plenty of protection from the winter elements, whether you’re setting out to rescue your buddy from an ice storm or heading to the grocery store.

Only 1,980 jackets of each style will be available on December 8 online and in select retail stores for $400. In addition, the Han Solo Archive Edition, a personally signed parka mimicking the original brown model from the movie, will be available for $1,980. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Conservation International.