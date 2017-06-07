Digital Trends Delivers Agency Tech Talks for the Future

NEW YORK, NY., June 7, 2017- Leading consumer technology publisher Digital Trends (www.DigitalTrends.com) will present Tech Talks at multiple advertising agencies throughout the month of June in an effort to educate and entertain partners.

Global media agency OMD will host the latest event today at its Chicago office. Digital Trends Editor in Chief Jeremy Kaplan and Managing Editor Nick Mokey, will give a presentation and address questions during the agency talk regarding the current state of technology, and how consumers are using tech in their everyday lives.

“Our editors are trained to spot movements within the tech world and report on them on a daily basis,” said Digital Trends Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan. “Teaching these trends to our various clients and agency partners gives them a chance to be ahead of the curve.”

The following week, both Kaplan and Mokey will host a multi-agency and client meetup in San Francisco to outline seven trends to watch for in 2017. Representatives from key clients like Wells Fargo and agencies like Carat will be in attendance to learn about future patterns in technology.

“Agency and client relationships are the lifeblood of our industry.” Said Andrew Budkofsky, Chief Revenue Officer of Digital Trends. “It’s an incredible opportunity to have our editors talking face-to-face with decision makers to be a valuable resource for them.”

In March, Digital Trends debuted their inaugural Tech Talk to a packed room at Starcom in New York City. Digital Trends is currently planning Tech Talk events for the remainder of 2017 with ad agencies in major cities around the United States and Canada.

About Digital Trends

Digital Trends is a leading consumer technology publisher helping people navigate an increasingly digital world. With easy-to-understand product reviews, entertaining news and videos, Digital Trends serves more than 30 million unique visitors each month. Digital Trends reaches 90 million tech influencers through their own media network, and its syndicate partners include Yahoo!, FOX News and more than 200 broadcast news stations. Digital Trends is headquartered in Portland, OR with offices in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Chicago. For more information, visit www.digitaltrends.com.

