Digital Trends makes Inc. 5000 list for third consecutive year

Portland, Ore., August 16, 2018 – Inc. magazine has ranked Digital Trends as No. 2,099 on its 37th annual Inc. 5000 list, its prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list celebrates innovation and entrepreneurial success and is the place where future household names first make their mark, including companies such as Pandora,  Microsoft, LinkedIn, and Yelp.

Honorees are ranked according to the percentage growth of their annual revenue over a three-year period. Digital Trends saw 211.64% growth since 2014Digital Trends saw 212-percent year-over-year growth from 2014-2017. “We’re honored to be ranked amongst such prestigious peers, and thrilled for our third year on the Inc. 5000. This only proves what we at Digital Trends already know,” says Ian Bell, co-founder of Digital Trends and CEO of parent company Designtechnica, “that our dedicated staff and enthusiastic reader base are making us the nation’s go-to source for tech news and media.”

Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

About the Inc. 5000

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it’s an unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice,” said Inc. Editor-in-Chief James Ledbetter. “The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn’t change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 17 to 19, 2018, at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

About Digital Trends

Digital Trends is a leading consumer technology publisher helping people navigate an increasingly digital world. With easy-to-understand product reviews, entertaining news, and videos, Digital Trends serves more than 24 million unique visitors each month. Digital Trends reaches 90 million tech influencers through its own media network, and its syndicate partners include Yahoo!, Fox News ,and more than 200 broadcast news stations. Digital Trends is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with offices in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Chicago. For more information, visit www.digitaltrends.com.

