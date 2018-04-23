Digital Trends unveils Holiday Gift Guide packed with tech products

Share

Leading tech site offers cool tech for the hardest-to-please people on your holiday shopping list

PORTLAND, Ore.– Shopping for the holidays is increasingly stressful and full of complex tech – and the people we’re shopping for tend to be fussy about getting the best gear. To help consumers stay ahead of the the curve, leading consumer technology publisher Digital Trends has unveiled its annual gift-buying guide highlighting the top tech gift ideas for the 2017 holiday season.

Presented each holiday season by the Digital Trends editorial staff in conjunction with the Integrated Marketing team, the graphically rich, highly produced guide was culled from hundreds of products and is designed to help users stay current in today’s ever-changing tech landscape. Rather than sorting products by cost, Digital Trends used models that represent the people everyone has on their shopping list: The Artist, the Music Lover, the Pet Parent, Kids, Fitness Buffs, and Home Chefs.

“This year, we took a look at our search data around the most queried types of gifts. While we wanted to maintain the fun of past guides, we also wanted to ensure that we are providing our readers with useful suggestions for the people we all seem to have on our shopping lists,” said Jeremy Kaplan, editor in chief.

The guide features video, interactive elements, and original, large-format cinemagraphs — still photographs in which a minor and repeated movement occurs, forming a video clip.

“We’ve seen cinemagraphs show up in lots of social media posts, and thought they were a great vehicle to bring our personalities to life, without creating full-blown video for each personae. It’s a cool and subtle touch that adds to the overall sense of discovery in the gift guide,” said Alana Wolfman, director of production, who led the creative execution of the project.

Please visit http://digitaltrends.com/dtdesign/holiday-gift-guide-2015 to view the entire list.

Digital Trends is a leading consumer technology publisher that aims to demystify technology and help people navigate an increasingly digital world. Digital Trends’ easy-to-understand product reviews, entertaining news, and videos serve more than 24 million unique visitors each month and 4 million mobile users. Digital Trends reaches 90 million tech influencers through the Digital Trends Media Network, and its syndicate partners include Yahoo!, FOX News, and more than 200 broadcast news stations. Digital Trends is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and has offices in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Chicago. For more information, visit www.digitaltrends.com and follow @DigitalTrends on Twitter and Facebook.

Follow us: @digitaltrends on Twitter | Digital Trends on Facebook

Contacts

Digital Trends

Pete Jacobs, 503 946 9942

pete@digitaltrends.com