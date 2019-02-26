Digital Trends
Social Media

So what happened to Facebook’s privacy-focused ‘clear history’ tool?

Trevor Mogg
By

Facebook says it will launch its long-awaited “clear history” privacy tool this year, but it still can’t put a precise date on its rollout.

The feature, which will give Facebook users more control over personal data connected to third-party websites and apps, was first announced by the social networking giant in May 2018.

The idea for the tool came in response to 2018’s damaging Cambridge Analytica scandal that saw the personal data of tens of millions of Facebook users harvested by third-party apps for political purposes.

Speaking this week at the Morgan Stanley Tech, Media and Telecom Conference in San Francisco, Facebook chief financial officer David Wehner confirmed that the tool will be made available before year-end.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg described the feature in a post on his personal page in 2018, explaining that it’ll work in a similar way to how you clear cookies from your web browser. Cookies are small files that a website stores on your computing device and contain data about your browser or login data. Businesses find them particularly useful because they help to target ads, though they also serve other purposes.

Zuckerberg wrote that just as with a web browser, you’ll be able to flush your Facebook activity history from the social networking site whenever you like.

“Once we roll out this update, you’ll be able to see information about the apps and websites you’ve interacted with, and you’ll be able to clear this information from your account,” Zuckerberg said in the post. “You’ll even be able to turn off having this information stored with your account.”

But he said that clearing the data could adversely affect parts of your Facebook experience, citing , as an example, having to sign back in to every website that you were previously automatically logged into.

The Facebook boss described the upcoming clear history tool as “something privacy advocates have been asking for — and we will work with them to make sure we get it right.”

Specific details on how the tool will function are yet to be revealed, but for Facebook users concerned about privacy, the feature should offer more peace of mind when it comes to controlling personal data online.

As for Facebook, it’s well aware that the tool has the potential to hit its bottom line as it would compromise its ability to effectively target ads, but this ultimately depends on how many people decide to make use of it.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here's everything we know about the HTC Exodus smartphone
pandora record labels streaming industry spotify apple interview 7
Home Theater

Pandora Stories let artists take fans on a guided audio tour

Blending podcasts with playlists, Pandora's new format, Pandora Stories, lets artists mix their music with narrated voice tracks, creating a personalized tour of their music, or any other topic they want to discuss.
Posted By Simon Cohen
facebook terragraph california speed terragraph01
Computing

Facebook to boost California internet options with Terragraph 5G Wi-Fi

Web giant Facebook continues its push to become the internet itself for many, with the expansion of its open-source Terragraph wireless internet. Common Networks in California will use it to expand into Alameda.
Posted By Jon Martindale
2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder
Cars

2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder revealed ahead of 2019 Geneva Motor Show

The 2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder gets the same suite of tech features and 640-horsepower V10 engine as the recently launched Huracán Evo coupe. The Spyder will make its public debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in March.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
ak 47 kamikaze drone
Emerging Tech

Makers of the AK-47 assault rifle have built a kamikaze drone as their sequel

Russian weapons manufacturer Kalashnikov, the company behind the famous AK-47 assault rifle, has developed a smart kamikaze drone. Here's how it could help change the face of modern warfare.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
boaty mcboatface third mission gettyimages 981143280
Emerging Tech

Boaty McBoatface’s new Antarctic mission will be its toughest yet

Autonomous submarine Boaty McBoatface will undergo its third mission this fall. The goal? To explore the effects of warming ocean waters on the enormous Thwaites Glacier in western Antarctica.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ripcord scanning robot company gettyimages 768001083
Emerging Tech

Meet the robot that will almost certainly steal your data entry job

For all the talk of paperless offices, go into just about any modern workplace and you’ll find stacks of documents piled up on shelves. Ripcord has developed a document-scanning robot to help.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lucid holotech holoscreen 3d screen protector 3dpicturetaking copy
Mobile

This $30 screen protector creates 3D views on a smartphone without the glasses

The Holoscreen looks like a basic screen protector until you open the dedicated app and objects start jumping off the screen. Designed by Lucid and Holotech, the Holoscreen is designed to make glasses-free 3D content affordable.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Nest Secure Review
Smart Home

Senators question Google about the microphone in Nest security system

Following the revelation that some Nest security products contain a previously undisclosed microphone, member of the United States Senate wrote a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pinchai demanding more information.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
tesla model s driver dies in fire door handles fail fatal crash and
Cars

Tesla Model S driver crashes and dies in fire, responders couldn’t open doors

After reportedly crossing three lanes of traffic at high speed, a 2016 Tesla Model S crashed into palm trees and burst into flame on Sunday. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene in Davie, Florida.
Posted By Bruce Brown
queensland australia emoji license plate 25617662995 e1bc33e0bc k
Cars

Emojis hitch a ride on personalized license plates in Australia’s Queensland

Starting March 1, Queensland, Australia, will offer new plates with a variety of options for personalization, including custom colors, emoji, logos of local sports teams, and more.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Stock accounting photo
Computing

For today only, Amazon offers a bundled TurboTax and Quicken subscription deal

For today only, Amazon is offering a TurboTax and Quicken subscription bundle deal. The deal takes a little over $20 off the regular price. Rather than buying the subscriptions separately, you can save $45 with the bundle.
Posted By Anita George
delta voiceiq faucets 9159tv ar dst echo black 02 preview 1
Smart Home

Smart home tech hits the kitchen sink, which now responds to voice commands

Kitchen and bath appliance manufacturer Delta is getting into the smart home market with an innovation called VoiceIQ that enables voice command over the kitchen faucet using smartphones and smart speakers.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Brie Larson as Captain Marvel
Movies & TV

Rotten Tomatoes revamps user reviews after Captain Marvel troll campaign

After angry fans tried to lower Captain Marvel's box office performance by flooding Rotten Tomatoes with negative comments, the site will no longer allow users to post pre-release film reviews.
Posted By Chris Gates
hopsy sub compact countertop kegerator image
Smart Home

Hopsy’s smaller countertop kegerator makes homebrewing even easier

Hopsy is introducing its Sub Compact home draft beer machine that can fit right on the kitchen countertop. The at-home kegerator is a perfect accessory for any aspiring brewmaster.
Posted By AJ Dellinger