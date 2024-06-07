This content is sponsored. Digital Trends works closely with advertisers to highlight their products and services to our readers. Although this article is informational and not opinionated, it reflects thorough fact-checking by our team to ensure accuracy. Our dedicated partnerships team, not external advertisers, crafts all sponsored content in-house. For more information on our approach to sponsored content, click here .

Everything you do while online is tracked digitally. Often connected to your email address or an issued IP, trackers can easily identify financial details, sensitive information like your social security number, demographics, contact details, like a phone number or address, and much more. In many ways, this information is tied to a digital profile and then collated, recorded, and shared via data brokers. There are many ways this information can be scooped up and just as many ways, this information can be shared and connected back to you and your family. The unfortunate reality is that, for most of us, we no longer have any true privacy.

The problem is exacerbated even more if you regularly use social media, share content or images online, or engage in discussions on places like Reddit or community boards. It’s also scary to think about because even though we know this information is being collected, we don’t necessarily know how much is available, who has it, or even what that digital profile looks like.

But what if there was a way to know what’s being collected? More importantly, what if there was a way to remove all that personal information from the internet and keep it off the market? Introducing Incogni, a reliable tool to remove your private information that covers over 180 data brokers, including those creepy people search sites like Spokeo.

Learn More

Incogni: How does it work?

Getting started is as simple as it can be. You create an account, specify the contact whose personal data you’d like removed — most likely your name or someone in your family — and then grant Incogni the right to interface with data brokers on your behalf. That’s it. The team will get to work right after.

Your personal data will be removed shortly after, and detailed progress reports will be provided. You’ll also be able to access an interactive dashboard that shows exactly what’s being removed and from where. With a subscription, Incogni limits access to your information, keeps your data from being sold, and resends opt-out and data-removal requests several times a year to ensure the information stays unavailable. The latter bit is important because data brokers are notorious for re-adding profiles and information even after removing them.

What does this prevent?

For starters, removing your personal information reduces the risk of identity theft and fraud merely because your information is not as readily available to nefarious actors. It also prevents virtually anyone from looking you up and your personal information for any purpose. Here’s what else it does:

It reduces frequent robocalls from marketers and spammers

It mitigates many targeted ads

It thwarts scammers from targeting you with phishing, fraud, and identity theft attempts

Reduces the likelihood of discrimination based on your race, religion, political affiliation, credit history, or criminal records

It prevents stalkers from freely accessing your publicly available information and sensitive details

Moreover, because it removes your information from data broker databases and related search sites, it prevents unauthorized parties from profiting off your data and information.

Learn More

How effective is Incogni?

Using proprietary algorithms, Incogni’s tools reliably identify data brokers, including those likely to retain customers’ information. They search for identifiable information like social security numbers, physical addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses. Then, they take action by sending the relevant opt-out and data-removal requests, first to remove the information and then repeatedly to keep it from being re-added or re-populated with new info.

It’s highly effective, even more so with the continued subscription, but here’s just some of the information it removes:

Contact information

Demographics

Property records

Criminal and court records

Financial records

Online activity

Employment history

Education history

Health information

Licensing information

Social media profiles

It helps preserve and secure your privacy while online but can also help you stay private. That’s a big one because we all know it’s virtually impossible to do anything these days without being online. From shopping to communicating with friends and family, almost everything is done digitally through mobile apps or online sites.

Keep your data off the market with a one-year subscription

For just $5.79 per month, a 50% discount for a one-year subscription, subscribers can sign up to keep their data off the market for as long as they remain customers. Incogni monitors records monthly and keeps you informed through its intuitive dashboard. In addition, it lets you protect up to five people with the Family & Friends plan, with a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you need help getting set up or have any questions or concerns, Incogni support is available 24/7.

It’s time to regain control of your data and keep it out of the hands of potential bad actors.

Learn More