Digital Trends
Social Media

Tinder Lite will soon launch to bring the dating game into emerging markets

Aaron Mamiit
By

Match Group, the company behind Tinder, will soon launch a lightweight version of the dating app to emerging markets where access to data is limited.

Plans for Tinder Lite were first announced in Match Group’s earnings call with investors, when CEO Mandy Ginsberg said that the app was “coming soon” without revealing a more specific release date, as reported by TechCrunch.

Ginsberg was discussing the growth potential of Tinder in Southeast Asia when she mentioned Tinder Lite, as internet penetration has increased by almost 15% in the region over the past five years.

“This area has more than a dozen high-density cities with over a million people, and more young people are moving to large cities. These are really important factors that make the need for our app high,” Ginsberg said. “We are excited about the Tinder Lite app that will be coming soon. It’s a big step forward addressing the needs of consumers there.”

According to Ginsberg, Tinder Lite will take up less space in smartphones compared to Tinder. It is expected to drop some features of the main app and focus on the core feature of swipes and matches, but what exactly will be included and not included in Tinder Lite was not yet divulged.

Tinder is still growing steadily, with its paid subscribers up by 38% in early 2019 compared to the same period last year. However, in the interest of maintaining this growth, Match Group believes that it is time to launch a Tinder Lite app.

Tinder Lite will grant access to millions of people in emerging markets who own basic smartphones and have limited access to data. Even if only a fraction of these potential users sign up to the dating app, it represents a significant expansion to Tinder’s user base.

Tinder remains one of the best dating apps, but it is facing increasing competition from rivals and even Facebook, which launched its own dating service last year. In this year’s F8 conference, Facebook Dating added a new feature called Secret Crush that allows people to tell their friends who they have a crush on. The service has not yet launched in the U.S., but it will challenge Tinder once it does.

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Wake-up lights and countertop clothes dryers
LG Q6
Social Media

Vine co-founder launches beta test for new video-looping app Byte

Vine co-founder Dom Hofmann has finally launched the beta version of Byte, a new video-looping app expected to closely resemble the one that closed down in 2017 after owner Twitter withdrew support.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
how to get followers on instagram 1
Photography

Earn more likes on your photos with the best cameras for Instagram

Looking to snap better Instagrams? Instagram doesn't demand high-resolution files, but upgrading your camera can deliver better bokeh and low-light quality. Here our the best cameras for Instagram.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
what is reddit mac screenshot
Social Media

Geek out for premieres or get lost in related threads with Reddit’s new tools

Can't find the Game of Thrones thread until after the episode already aired? Reddit's new event tool allows users to get alerts when an event is about to start, such as a premiere. The collections tool also helps organize related posts.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best vlogging cameras
Photography

Starting your very own vlog? Here are the best cameras to buy

Any camera that shoots video can be used to vlog, but a few models stand out from the crowd thanks to superior image quality, ergonomics, and usability. When it comes to putting your life on YouTube, here are the best cameras for the job.
Posted By Daven Mathies
selfie strife for dutch tulip growers as travelers trample on the flowers tulips
Photography

Selfie-taking millennials told to stop trampling about in Dutch tulip fields

Enthusiastic selfie snappers have been causing damage to fields of tulips in the Netherlands, with local growers complaining of travelers trampling over the flowers in search of the best shot.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
editional art social network launches editionalsocialnetworklaunch
Social Media

Art meets blockchain on this social network for collecting photos, designs

Want to see more art than selfies in your social media? Editional is a new social media network based on collecting limited-edition digital artwork. The network allows artists to share and fans to collect and trade artwork for free.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg | The future is private
Social Media

Facebook says the future is private, but what does that mean?

At Facebook's F8 developer conference, the company emphasized its desire to take a more hands-on approach to privacy over the future. But what, exactly, will a more privacy-focused Facebook end up looking like?
Posted By Christian de Looper
what facebook users should know about cambridge analytica and privacy mobile v1
Computing

The dead will outnumber the living on Facebook within 50 years

A point will come within the next five decades where the number of memorial accounts on Facebook will outnumber those belonging to living individuals. That is the finding of the University of Oxford's Internet Institute, which studied the…
Posted By Ed Oswald
facebook-redesign
Mobile

The next major Facebook redesign is here, along with a Messenger desktop app

Facebook F8 is finally here, and Facebook has taken the wraps off of a number of new products and services, including a major Facebook redesign, a Messenger desktop app, and more. Here's everything Facebook announced at Facebook F8 2019.
Posted By Christian de Looper
facebook portal dark desk
Smart Home

Facebook Portal and Portal Plus devices gain new content and features

Facebook's Portal devices are video smart speakers with Alexa voice assistants built in that allow you to make calls. The devices are now available internationally and come with WhatsApp support built in.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Denny Arar
instagram create mode f8 2019 instagramshoppingtags
Social Media

Instagram’s new camera feature, Create Mode, isn’t for taking photos or video

Instagram's upcoming Create Mode gives users a blank canvas to decorate with stickers and effects. During the annual F8 conference, Instagram also shared details on an upcoming product tag and a fundraising sticker inside Stories.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
youtube originals cobra kai free ad supported 2019 season 2
Home Theater

YouTube will let everyone watch Cobra Kai, other Originals, for free

In a slight change to a previously announced plan, YouTube will be making some of its Originals, including popular Karate Kid sequel Cobra Kai, free for everyone to watch with ads this year.
Posted By Simon Cohen
instagram food
Mobile

Google Maps adds a new tab showing restaurants’ most popular dishes

Google Maps is testing a new Popular tab for restaurants to make it easier to order a tasty-looking dish you've spotted on the app. Some users are seeing it under the Menu tab, which already includes meal information for diners.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook messenger news f8 2017 topic feature
Social Media

Facebook F8 Developer Conference: Complete Coverage

When developers want to know what Facebook is working on, they head to F8. The annual two-day conference highlights the company’s latest technologies in development and is an opportunity to meet Facebook engineers. It’s also where CEO…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff