 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. News

WhatsApp finally fixes one of its biggest storage headaches with this new cleanup tool

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
whatsapp-disappearing-messages-after-reading-timer
Anton / Pexels

If your phone’s storage keeps mysteriously shrinking, WhatsApp channels might be part of the reason. Photos, videos, voice notes, and other media shared by channels can pile up in the background, and until now, cleaning them out hasn’t exactly been a pleasant experience. That’s finally changing.

WhatsApp is rolling out a new storage cleanup tool for channel media, giving Android beta users a much simpler way to free up space without digging through endless files one by one. The feature was first spotted in development a couple of months ago, and it’s now beginning to reach select beta testers through the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update.

No more digging through endless channel files

Previously, users could manage channel media from WhatsApp’s storage settings, but the process was fairly tedious. Every file had to be reviewed and selected manually, making cleanup feel more like a chore than a quick maintenance task. The new tool streamlines that experience with two dedicated ways to manage downloaded channel media.

WhatsApp
Unsplash

The first appears directly inside a channel’s information page. From there, users can review everything that particular channel has stored on their device and filter files by category before deleting them. Instead of scrolling through a mixed collection of media, it’s now possible to target only photos, videos, stickers, or voice notes, depending on what’s taking up the most space. Better yet, WhatsApp won’t automatically remove starred updates during the cleanup process. Important posts you’ve intentionally saved can remain on your phone while everything else is cleared away, reducing the risk of accidentally deleting something worth keeping.

The junk drawer inside your phone

WhatsApp is also adding a second shortcut that could prove even more useful for people who follow dozens of channels. Inside the Updates tab, users can now long-press one or more channels and choose a new Clear media files option from the menu. Rather than opening each channel individually, this lets you remove stored media from multiple channels in one go. It’s a small change, but one that addresses a growing problem. Many channels post photos and videos every day, and those downloads can consume gigabytes of storage over time. Since the files are often forgotten after they’re viewed, many users don’t realize how much space they’ve lost until their phone starts warning them about low storage.

Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone
WABetaInfo

For now, the feature is only available to a limited number of Android beta testers running the latest WhatsApp beta from the Google Play Store. As with many WhatsApp features, the rollout is happening gradually, so it may take a few weeks before more users see it. The company also hasn’t confirmed when the storage cleanup tool will make its way to the stable version of the app. Still, if you subscribe to a lot of WhatsApp channels, this could end up being one of the app’s most practical quality-of-life upgrades in quite some time.

Shimul Sood
Shimul Sood
Contributor
Shimul is a contributor at Digital Trends, with over five years of experience in the tech space.
Topics
Meta used AI to make your Instagram feed harder to quit
Meta says its latest AI recommendation sytems are keeping people on Instagram longer by serving up more relevant Reels and Feed posts.
Instagram open on iPhone

Caught yourself scrolling on Instagram a lot longer lately? You're not imagining it. Meta just told investors what's driving that trend, and AI is at the center of it.

During its second-quarter earnings call, Meta said time spent on Instagram grew by double digits year over year after rolling out new AI-powered recommendation systems. According to the company, the biggest gains came from improvements to how it recommends Reels and other public content, making it easier to surface videos people are more likely to watch.

Read more
Meta’s latest courtroom losses expose a potential hole in social media’s strongest defense
Plaintiffs are treating engagement features as deliberately designed products, an argument that could make Section 230 far less useful
facebook

Two jury losses have given plaintiffs momentum against Meta, but they haven’t rewritten the rules for social media. One case relied on New Mexico consumer-protection laws. The other asked a California jury whether addictive design contributed to a young woman’s mental-health issues.

The verdicts, detailed by The Wall Street Journal, reached Meta through different legal routes. Together, they suggest Section 230 becomes a less dependable shield when a lawsuit centers on choices made by the platform itself.

Read more
Meta AI is moving into your Threads DMs, where awkward AI chats belong
Because not every AI conversation deserves a spot on your followers' timeline.
Meta AI in threads DM

One of the reasons Grok AI became so popular is because it let people chat with it directly on X, resulting in some hilarious conversations. And while the public availability of Grok AI on X has resulted in numerous safety issues, there's no denying that this openness played a major role in its rise. 

It seems Meta wanted the same, which became evident when the company started testing Meta AI directly on Threads a few months ago, letting users chat with it right in their feed. But not everyone was comfortable having those conversations out in the open, so Meta has just moved its Meta AI inside your Threads’ DMs. 

Read more