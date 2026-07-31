WhatsApp finally fixes one of its biggest storage headaches with this new cleanup tool

If your phone’s storage keeps mysteriously shrinking, WhatsApp channels might be part of the reason. Photos, videos, voice notes, and other media shared by channels can pile up in the background, and until now, cleaning them out hasn’t exactly been a pleasant experience. That’s finally changing.

WhatsApp is rolling out a new storage cleanup tool for channel media, giving Android beta users a much simpler way to free up space without digging through endless files one by one. The feature was first spotted in development a couple of months ago, and it’s now beginning to reach select beta testers through the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update.

No more digging through endless channel files

Previously, users could manage channel media from WhatsApp’s storage settings, but the process was fairly tedious. Every file had to be reviewed and selected manually, making cleanup feel more like a chore than a quick maintenance task. The new tool streamlines that experience with two dedicated ways to manage downloaded channel media.

The first appears directly inside a channel’s information page. From there, users can review everything that particular channel has stored on their device and filter files by category before deleting them. Instead of scrolling through a mixed collection of media, it’s now possible to target only photos, videos, stickers, or voice notes, depending on what’s taking up the most space. Better yet, WhatsApp won’t automatically remove starred updates during the cleanup process. Important posts you’ve intentionally saved can remain on your phone while everything else is cleared away, reducing the risk of accidentally deleting something worth keeping.

The junk drawer inside your phone

WhatsApp is also adding a second shortcut that could prove even more useful for people who follow dozens of channels. Inside the Updates tab, users can now long-press one or more channels and choose a new Clear media files option from the menu. Rather than opening each channel individually, this lets you remove stored media from multiple channels in one go. It’s a small change, but one that addresses a growing problem. Many channels post photos and videos every day, and those downloads can consume gigabytes of storage over time. Since the files are often forgotten after they’re viewed, many users don’t realize how much space they’ve lost until their phone starts warning them about low storage.

For now, the feature is only available to a limited number of Android beta testers running the latest WhatsApp beta from the Google Play Store. As with many WhatsApp features, the rollout is happening gradually, so it may take a few weeks before more users see it. The company also hasn’t confirmed when the storage cleanup tool will make its way to the stable version of the app. Still, if you subscribe to a lot of WhatsApp channels, this could end up being one of the app’s most practical quality-of-life upgrades in quite some time.