Snapchat’s Spotlight algorithm now favors human-made videos over AI-generated ones

If you’ve been uploading fully AI-generated videos on Snapchat in hopes of earning rewards, it might be time to rethink your strategy. Snapchat has announced changes to Spotlight that prioritize authentic, original creativity over content created entirely by artificial intelligence. The company says its recommendation system will now favor videos made by real creators, while fully AI-generated submissions will no longer qualify for monetization.

So what’s changing on Spotlight?

Starting this month, fully AI-generated videos are no longer eligible for recommendation on Spotlight, Snapchat’s public feed for vertical content. That rule applies even if AI use is disclosed, since Snapchat’s updated guidelines state that human-made content gets prioritized over AI content regardless of transparency labels.

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Snapchat isn’t cutting AI out completely, though. Videos edited or enhanced using Snapchat’s own AI creative tools remain eligible, and those will carry visible indicators showing AI played a role. Snap says unique Spotlight contributors are up more than 120% from last year, a number it points to as proof people are already choosing to create original content.

Snapchat joins the growing pushback against AI slop on social media

The rise of AI slop has become a growing challenge across social media platforms. They are quick to produce, easy to flood the recommendation feeds, and often crowd out original creators. Snapchat says its latest changes are meant to improve the viewing experience while ensuring creators who invest time and effort have a better chance of reaching an audience.

Snapchat joins a growing list of platforms tightening their AI policies recently. LinkedIn rolled out a button letting users flag posts as AI slop, and YouTube updated its monetization rules to block payouts on generic or template-based AI content. Meta pulled a controversial Instagram AI photo tool after backlash too, though its CEO has continued pushing for more AI driven personalized content elsewhere.

With the latest move, Snapchat is betting that authenticity, not automation, is what keeps pulling people back to the platform.