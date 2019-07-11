Digital Trends
Social Media

YouTube offers creators more ways to boost their bank balance

Trevor Mogg
By

If you’re a YouTube creator at the top of your game, you’re probably raking in a decent amount of cash via ads and other features.

This week, the video streaming giant has unveiled a bunch of new offerings designed to boost your bank balance even more quickly,

YouTube chief product officer Neal Mohan announced the new features this week at the annual VidCon gathering in Anaheim, California, before posting full details in a blog post.

Super Stickers

The new stuff includes Super Stickers that let fans drop cash on animated stickers during live-streams and premieres “to show their favorite creators just how much they enjoy their content,” according to Mohan.

Super Stickers launch in the next few months and will be offered in a range of different designs for categories that include gaming, fashion and beauty, sports, music, and food.

The new offering builds upon YouTube’s two-year-old Super Chat feature that lets fans pay to have their comments appear more prominently during live-streams, thereby increasing the chances of a direct response from the creator. Mohan noted that around 90,000 channels have so far received Super Chats from followers, helping to make it the top revenue generator for nearly 20,000 YouTube channels, an increase of 65 percent on a year earlier.

Channel Memberships

Channel Memberships arrived on the video site last year, giving YouTubers the chance to offer perks to fans — think exclusive live-streams, bonus videos, and shoutouts — for a $5 monthly fee. From today, YouTubers can now create multiple membership levels with up to five different price points, with more perks offered for higher payments.

Merch

The Google-owned company is also expanding its Merch shelf partners beyond Teesp to include Crowdmade, DFTBA, Fanjoy, Represent, and Rooster Teeth. It means any creator selling merchandise from these outfits can now use YouTube’s Merch shelf to sell their stuff directly from their channel.

Learning Playlists

Finally, YouTube is showing some love to creators of instructional and educational videos with a dedicated learning environment called Learning Playlists.

“New organizational features will provide more structure, dividing a collection of videos into chapters around key concepts, starting from beginner to more advanced,” Mohan wrote in his post. “Additionally, recommendations will be hidden from the watch page, allowing the viewer to focus on the lesson at hand.”

During Learning Playlists’ test phase, content for the new feature will first come from a small selection of high-profile contributors such as Khan Academy, TED-Ed, and Crash Course.

Of course, the creator isn’t the only one making the money. YouTube, too, is taking a cut of all the revenue, so with that in mind, expect to see even more money-making opportunities for creators — and YouTube — before too long.

The most popular YouTube creators can potentially rake in huge amounts of cash, but the pressures to maintain a high profile and constantly upload fresh, original content can end up proving too much for some in the game.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Cord-cutting 101: How to quit cable for online streaming video
Steve Wozniak
News

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak wants you to get off Facebook

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak joined a growing list of tech titans in criticizing Facebook, saying that most people should delete their accounts and stop using the world's largest social media platform.
Posted By Mathew Katz
Best social media management tools for small businesses
Social Media

These 3 social media management tools will get your small businesses noticed

Social media is a great way to spread the word about your business, connect with customers and network. Here are the best social media management tools for small businesses to help you schedule posts, track engagement, and much more.
Posted By Alina Bradford
instagram bullying restrict nasty comments en 3 1
News

Instagram will now guilt you with a warning when you try to post a nasty comment

Instagram is trying to stop bullying on its platform by warning people before they post offensive comments. The new A.I.-powered feature will detect potentially nasty content and ask the offending user if they still want to post it.
Posted By Mathew Katz
dyson pure cool tower air purifier fan best buy price slash and
Deals

Best Buy blows $100 off the Dyson Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier and Fan

In time for the summer allergy season, Best Buy is giving out a cool $100 price cut on the Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier and Fan. You can have yours today for a steal at only $300 instead of $400.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
President Trump blocked you on Twitter illustration
News

President Trump is no longer allowed to block people on Twitter, court rules

President Donald Trump cannot block critics from viewing his Twitter feed, a federal appeals court ruled. The court said that Trump violated the First Amendment by blocking people who were critical of him and his policies and that his…
Posted By Allison Matyus
News

Twitter finally banned hate speech against religious groups. Will it help?

Twitter will expand its rules to ban hateful conduct made against religious groups. The new rules will require the company to remove any tweet which “dehumanizes whole religious groups,” but it's not clear whether it will solve…
Posted By Allison Matyus
facebook removes friends birthday export gettyimages 1153735026
News

Facebook no longer lets you save your friends’ birthdays to your own calendar

Facebook quietly removed a feature that allowed users to export and sync their friends’ birthdays to an external calendar like iCal or Google Calendar. While you can still export upcoming events -- parties, get-togethers, and the like --…
Posted By Mathew Katz
how to repost on instagram instasave screen 4
Social Media

Looking to share some content? Here's how to repost on Instagram

Have you ever seen a cool picture on Instagram that you wanted to share? There's no official means of reposting content on Instagram, but there are a few workarounds. We break down the two most logical choices for getting the job done.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
snapchat geomojis bitmoji app featured
Mobile

Bitmoji lets you create personalized emojis to spice up your online chats

Looking for more interesting ways to use emoji when chatting? Bitmoji are personalized emoji that you design to look just like you -- and then create a whole keyboard of stickers that you can use with them. Here's what you should know.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
twitter auto crops improve with ai
Social Media

Your Twitter name can change with the times, just like you do — here's how

Despite what you may or may not have heard, Twitter names aren't actually set in stone. Check out our quick-hit guide on how to change your Twitter username and display name in less than five minutes.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Brie Barbee, Alina Bradford
How to make a subreddit
News

Reddit is finally back online after an hours-long desktop outage

Reddit is back online for desktop users after an hours-long outage early Thursday morning. Reddit's status page said it was still investigating some residual issues, so users may still have some trouble accessing the site. 
Posted By Allison Matyus
twitter down worldwide is graphic 329521
Social Media

Here’s why Twitter went down for an hour earlier on Thursday

Twitter is finally back online after going down for users around the globe late Thursday morning. The hour-long disruption made Twitter the latest major social media network to go offline over the past month
Posted By Mathew Katz
Facebook News Feed
Social Media

Facebook now allows you to opt out of those ads that target your tastes

Tired of seeing Facebook ads that aren’t relevant to you? Now you can not only opt out of ads from that company, but you can also see why the ad was shown to you in the first place.
Posted By Emily Price
voice assistants arent ready facebook targeted ads iphone x
How-To

Stop Facebook from tracking you and using targeted ads with these tips

Facebook and businesses that use the site track what pages you like, your political affiliation, and even try to guess your race. All of this is done so the site can target you with relevant ads. Here's how to opt out.
Posted By Alina Bradford