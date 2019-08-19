Soundbar Reviews

Yamaha YAS-209 soundbar review

Yamaha's affordable YAS-209 adds Alexa to our favorite soundbar

1 of 12
Yamaha YAS-209 Review
Yamaha YAS-209
Yamaha YAS-209
Yamaha YAS-209
Yamaha YAS-209
Yamaha YAS-209
Yamaha YAS-209
Yamaha YAS-209
Yamaha YAS-209
Yamaha YAS-209
Yamaha YAS-209
Yamaha YAS-209
DT Editors' Choice
Yamaha’s YAS-209 offers an embarrassment of riches at an affordable price.
MSRP $349.95
Yamaha’s YAS-209 offers an embarrassment of riches at an affordable price.
Yamaha’s YAS-209 offers an embarrassment of riches at an affordable price.

Highs

  • Clear, powerful sound
  • Multiple sound modes
  • Built-in Alexa
  • Extra HDMI port
  • Wi-Fi and Spotify Connect

Lows

  • No independent Alexa volume control
  • Won’t power off TCL TV via ARC

DT Editors' Rating

9.0
DT Editors' Choice
Scores Explained How we test
Ryan Waniata
By

Yamaha’s YAS-207 blew away the crowd upon its 2017 debut, offering a heady mix of clear and balanced performance and more features than a $300 soundbar has any right to. That put it at the top of our best soundbars list, where it has remained for two years.

For its follow-up, the YAS-209 (what dark fate the 208 met, we’ll never know), Yamaha has stuck with the 207 playbook, while also offering even more extras — including built-in Amazon Alexa — at a $50 markup. Frankly, the 207 is still a killer deal two years on, but a few more goodies doesn’t hurt the formula one bit, making the 209 another winner in Yamaha’s long list of value-packed bars.

Stealthy sound

I’m not saying the YAS-209’s design is boring, but if you looked up the word “nondescript” in the dictionary, well, you’d find no pictures of it because dictionaries typically don’t have pictures, but you get the point. In any case, even more so than its predecessor, the 209 is virtually invisible beneath your TV, which Yamaha claims is just how its customers want it.

yamaha yas 209
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

A tubular, black brick wrapped in acoustical fabric, the only thing that keeps the 209 from completely disappearing is its rudimentary LED display which, while set on top of the unit, is still visible from your seat on the couch. The basic system provides cues for volume and subwoofer level from afar, while indicating settings like source, surround sound, and Yamaha’s Clear Voice setting upon a closer look. I’d complain about the lack of a substantial digital display, but the LED solution has become so common in the segment, I’ve run out of hot air on that one.

The side-firing subwoofer looks almost exactly like a PC tower (save the glossy port in the front end) and begs to be stowed out of sight for its own anonymous existence.

The driver dimensions for both the 207 and 209 are exactly the same, including dual 1-inch tweeters and four 1¾-inch drivers in the bar, and a 6¼-inch woofer in the sub cabinet. Yamaha says the 209’s drivers and amplifiers have been redesigned for improved clarity, and while I’m not sure I heard any major change, it remains a formidable collection at this price.

Loaded bar

Alongside the LEDs on the top of the bar are all the basic control keys you’d expect from a standard bar (power, volume, source, etc.), as well as a quick key for summoning Alexa and dual microphone ports so you can talk to her. (More on that below.)

At the back hub, you’ll find digital ports including HDMI ARC for connecting to your TV, a second HDMI port to connect a streamer or media player directly, Optical digital connection, and, new for this year, both Ethernet and Wi-Fi. Bluetooth streaming is also included, of course, but Spotify fans can now stream over Wi-Fi via Spotify Connect for higher sound quality. One omission is any analog connection, something we’re starting to see left out more often these days. It won’t really affect most folks, but if you want to connect an analog device like a turntable, you’ll need an adapter.

Spotify fans can now stream over Wi-Fi via Spotify Connect.

Yamaha has souped up its remote slightly, bending it into a curvier plate of plastic. It boasts a wide array of buttons that signify the bounty of features you get for your money. There are quick keys for Source (including “TV” for the ARC or Optical input); multiple surround sound/EQ modes like TV, Movie, Music, and Sports; as well as a Stereo key, which I vastly prefer over the other choices for music.

Yamaha YAS-209
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

There’s also a key for Yamaha’s aforementioned Clear Voice feature (which I regularly leave engaged for heightened clarity), and a 3D Surround key that activates the DTS Virtual:X feature. Virtual:X allows for a broader soundstage on the vertical axis, as well as the horizontal, for a more expansive soundstage. It definitely expands the imaging a bit more, though as I’ve come to expect, the trade-off is less weight to the upper midrange and treble registers. Yamaha claims this has been improved upon over the 207, and I did notice less icy sibilance this time around. Most basic functions are controllable via the Yamaha Sound Bar controller app

As far as audio formats, the 209 supports Dolby Digital, Dolby Pro Logic II and DTS Digital Surround decoding. On the video side, 4K HDR passthrough is supported, but you can’t pass Dolby Vision or HDR10+. That limits some of your options when connecting directly to the bar if you’ve got a TV with one of the more advanced HDR formats, but at this price, we’ll give the system a pass.

Let’s talk Alexa

Full disclosure, I’m not a huge fan of Alexa (or any voice assistant, for that matter). Call me old school, but if someone’s going to be listening in on my conversations, I want a higher (or should I say, more capable) return in exchange for my privacy. That said, Yamaha has done Alexa right in the 209. For one thing, you can easily mute the microphones via a key on top of the bar to shut out the listeners. Further, the well-designed Soundbar Controller app allows you to choose whether Alexa is always listening whether the bar is at rest or not.

As for functionality, the system allows for rudimentary soundbar controls like volume up/down, mute, and source switching (though you can’t switch EQ modes), all of which can be done by either calling out to Alexa, or summoning her with the quick key on either the remote or the bar. Other Alexa favorites, like checking the weather, playing from streaming services (including Spotify, Deezer, Tidal, and others), setting timers, and controlling smart home devices, are also included. Not available at this time are drop-ins or announcements throughout your smart speaker setup, calling, or alternative wake words (e.g. “computer”).

yamaha yas 209
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

That’s all well and good, but more exciting to this reviewer is forthcoming multiroom speaker support, which will be added by year’s end, according to Yamaha PR. While the YAS-209 offers Wi-Fi streaming and control, it isn’t a MusicCast device, meaning it can’t sync up with other MusicCast speakers in Yamaha’s family. Once it’s added via Amazon, though, anyone with Alexa speakers in their collection will be able to add the 209 to the party.

One complaint I’ll register is that there’s no obvious way to lower Alexa’s volume independently, meaning if you’re listening to quieter content and you call on Alexa for assistance, her voice is loud as hell. Hopefully, this is something that can be fixed via an update down the line.

Setup

Setting up the YAS-209 is extremely easy — as long as you’ve got an HDMI cable, as the 209 doesn’t arrive with one. HDMI ARC is the preferred connection, which allows for easy control of volume and power with your TV remote (though you may need to turn CEC on in your TV’s settings). You’ll want a cable to connect, as my first attempt with an older one didn’t pass audio. While Yamaha is far from the first to omit all the cables you need, I’m going to go ahead and say this now: All soundbars with HDMI ARC need to include an HDMI cable!

One other point of note: My TCL 6-series TV remote worked fine for volume and power, but wouldn’t power the unit down. This is the second bar in as many reviews in which I’ve faced this issue, so it would appear to be a TCL communication problem as much as a Yamaha one, and the unit worked perfectly with the LG SM900P in our office testing room. Again, for TCL owners, here’s hoping Yamaha corrects this.

Performance

For those who’ve read reviews for the Yamaha YAS-207 (hopefully including mine), there won’t be a ton of surprises here — and that’s a good thing. Like its predecessor, the YAS-209 brings to bear a smooth and relatively well-defined midrange, solid clarity up high, and plenty of thump from that squared-up subwoofer to hype up all your favorite films — all at a still-affordable price point.

The 209 serves up sneaky-good detail in your favorite films and TV shows, without punching you in the ears with sharpness or sibilance. While the ting of spears or the metallic clicks of Black Panther’s helmet aren’t as expressive in the titular film as they are with Klipsch’s similarly priced Bar 40, the Yamaha does a better job balancing all the elements, especially when it comes to bombastic action scenes like the Busan car chase, where the screeching wheels, pumping machine gun blasts, and various explosions are all richly rendered.

The 209 serves up sneaky-good detail for your favorite films and TV shows.

I especially like the dusty pulp to the YAS-209’s midrange that folds into your ears with just the right touch, whether it’s the whopping rotor from a helicopter in The Rock’s Rampage or streaming instruments like acoustic guitar and snare drum. While I was far from bowled over, the YAS-209 also does relatively well with music for its price point, faltering only with some tinny brightness in cymbals and other high-frequency instruments. Frankly, it’s not going to be a hi-fi musical experience, but at $350 it doesn’t have to be — especially with so many features.

As alluded to above, I’m still not a fan of DTS Virtual:X in most scenarios due to the sharpness it lends to the treble, although this time around it did better when it comes to expanding the YAS-209’s soundstage pleasantly in powerful cinematic action scenes. The problem is, after the action simmers down, I usually find myself wishing to disengage it again, forcing me to seek out the remote. Luckily, it’s easy to make adjustments to EQ, soundstage and subwoofer level on the fly and, like the YAS-207, you may need to do so when switching between sources if you want the optimal experience.

Overall, the YAS-209 is an impressive upgrade over your TV sound to be sure, and at times it seriously surprises with its penchant for detail, precision, and power.

Our Take

Yamaha’s new YAS-209 offers an embarrassment of riches at its price point, from Wi-Fi connection and Alexa voice control to multiple EQ modes and (eventually) multiroom sound. It’s a feature-packed way to ramp up your sound on a budget.

Is there a better alternative?

Frankly, the best alternative (especially for those who don’t care about Alexa support) is Yamaha’s own YAS-207, which still offers some of the best value in the soundbar segment two years on. You really can’t go wrong with either bar, and you’ll have to add quite a few more dollars to get upgrades like Dolby Atmos, which you can get from Vizio for as low as $500.

On the other side are more affordable options like Vizio’s SB3621n-GB which drops a fair few features, but offers solid sound at less than half the price.

How long will it last?

The only concerns on longevity here are the soundbar’s lack of future-looking features like HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, but for a variety of reasons, those issues won’t affect many potential customers for a bar at this price point. Otherwise, the YAS-209 is well equipped to handle your soundbar needs for years to come.

Should you buy it?

Yes. That’s a double yes if you’re looking for Alexa voice control and the future inclusion of multiroom audio support. With quality performance and features galore, the YAS-209 is another good reason to look at Yamaha for your soundbar needs. If you don’t need Alexa or Wi-Fi support, the YAS-207 (which can be had for a bargain) is also a killer choice.

Klipsch Bar 40 review
Product Review

Think soundbars look boring? The Klipsch Bar 40 offers affordable style

Klipsch’s Bar 40 does its namesake proud when it comes to both style and sound, with a great look and impressively clear performance. However, those seeking loads of features may want to look elsewhere.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Home Theater

HDMI ARC and eARC: What they are, and how they can simplify your home theater

HDMI ARC is one of the coolest TV features at your disposal. But if you're like most folks, you have no idea how it works, if you even know what it is at all. Here's our primer on HDMI ARC, as well as the next-generation technology, eARC.
Posted By Josh Levenson, Ryan Waniata
Samsung 49-inch MU8000
Home Theater

These TVs might cost less than $1,000, but they certainly don’t perform like it

Check out our picks for the best TVs under $1,000 to enjoy top-shelf features like 4K Ultra HD, High Dynamic Range, and gorgeous image processing. Park yourself here to find the absolute best values in TV land.
Posted By Josh Levenson
pioneer elite dolby atmos 5 1 4 speaker system insitufull1
Home Theater

How to know if you’re actually getting Dolby Atmos sound

Dolby Atmos surround sound has become the holy grail for home theater lovers who want the best possible sound from their systems. But getting it isn't as easy as you might think. Here's how to know if you're getting Dolby Atmos.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Best Bass Headphones Sennheiser Momentum 2.0
Deals

Treat your ears to Sennheiser’s Momentum 2.0 with Amazon’s 49% discount

Amazon gives your ears a treat as it brings down the hefty $500 price tag of the Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 with a 49% discount. It may be considered a luxury but a pair can be within reach for $254.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
bose quietcomfort 25 wired headphones amazon deal
Deals

Pick up Bose’s QuietComfort 25 headphones at their lowest price ever on Amazon

Bose is a name synonymous with quality, and its headphones are no exception -- especially its noise-canceling models. But that functionality doesn't come cheap (Bose's QuietComfort 35 II's for example), so when we see a pair of great…
Posted By Ed Oswald
obi wan kenobi series disney plus ewan mcgregor
Movies & TV

Five awesome storylines the new Obi-Wan Disney+ series needs

Disney is reportedly planning to bring Star Wars prequel star Ewan McGregor back as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a solo series on Disney+. Here are five storylines we want to see in a show that puts "Old Ben" front and center.
Posted By Rick Marshall
star wars the last jedi review
Movies & TV

The future of Star Wars: All the known movies and TV series coming your way

Disney has sky-high expectations for its Star Wars universe, with plenty of plans for the franchise on the big screen and television over the next few years. Here are all the upcoming movies and TV shows, both rumored and confirmed.
Posted By Chris Gates, Rick Marshall
sennheiser pxc 550 amazon fi
Deals

Grab the Sennheiser PXC 550 and get $105 in savings on Amazon

Now is as good a time as ever to get the Sennheiser PXC 550 along with $105 in savings. Usually listing for $350, Amazon lets you off at $246 with the chance to knock off another $50 with your Amazon Rewards Visa card.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
oneplus tv sizes release date specs
Home Theater

OnePlus is working on a range of 4K TVs ⁠— here’s everything we know so far

It's no secret that OnePlus is working on a range of 4K TVs. Heck, we've known that since CEO Pete Lau announced the endeavor in 2018. But more details have emerged since then. Here's everything we know about the OnePlus TV.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Home Theater

Don’t cash in that 401(k)! These are the best 4K TVs you can get for under $500

These days, you can land a pretty epic 4K TV for under $500. Still, sorting through the litany of options online can be both time-consuming and overwhelming. Check out our list of the best 4K TVs under $500.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best movies on netflix a silent voice
Movies & TV

Who needs sunshine? Stay inside and watch the best movies on Netflix instead

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on netflix series osmosis
Movies & TV

Here are the best shows on Netflix right now (August 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
audio technica ath m50xbt amazon
Deals

Snag Audio-Technica wireless headphones at a sweet 20% discount on Amazon

With the increasing demand for wireless headphones, the Audio-Technica finally cut the cord and gave us the ATH-M50xBT. Normally ringing in at $199, snag the pair of studio-grade headphones at a sweet 20% discount on Amazon.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles