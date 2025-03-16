 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Read Blue Ghost’s final message as it signs off from the moon

By
Blue Ghost Mission 1 - Shadow on the Moon's Surface
Blue Ghost Mission 1 - Shadow on the Moon's Surface Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace’s historic Blue Ghost mission to the moon has officially ended after the lander made its last communication with the mission team on Earth.

Marking the mission’s closure, Firefly shared a message from the Blue Ghost lander, which will now sit silently on the lunar surface for the rest of time.

Recommended Videos

“Goodnight friends,” the message began. “After exchanging our final bits of data, I will hold vigil on this spot in Mare Crisium to watch humanity’s continued journey to the stars.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“Here, I will outlast your mightiest rivers, your tallest mountains, and perhaps even your species as we know it. But it is remarkable that a species might be outlasted by its own ingenuity.

“Here lies Blue Ghost, a testament to the team who, with the loving support of their families and friends, built and operated this machine and its payloads, to push the capabilities and knowledge of humanity one small step further. Per aspera ad astra! Love, Blue Ghost”

#BlueGhost signing off with one final message from the Moon. Thank you for the unforgettable journey. 💙 #BGM1 pic.twitter.com/IsMzy6VyYz

&mdash; Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) March 16, 2025

Firefly made history on March 2 when Blue Ghost became the first commercial lander to fully succeed in a soft moon landing at the first attempt. The company recently shared dramatic footage of the moment the lander achieved the all-important touchdown.

While on the lunar surface, Blue Ghost has been using its science tools to study lunar regolith and try out new technologies that could prove useful for future lunar missions. It’s also been conducting a number of scientific experiments, including the observation of Earth’s magnetic field from the moon.

Associate NASA adminstrator Nicky Fox said recently that the moon missions by Firefly and other commercial companies are helping to “prepare the way for future NASA exploration and long-term human presence to inspire the world for generations to come.”

NASA launched a new era of space exploration in 2022 with the Artemis I mission that flew an uncrewed Orion spacecraft around the moon ahead of the crewed Artemis II mission that will carry a crew on the same path next year. The much-anticipated Artemis III mission, meanwhile, will put the first astronauts on the moon since the final Apollo landing in 1972. Artemis III is currently scheduled for 2027.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Say hello to the moon in stunning footage as Blue Ghost enters lunar orbit
While in lunar orbit, Firefly’s Blue Ghost lander captured an image of the Moon’s south pole on the far left.

The hits from Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost mission to the moon keep coming, as just days after sharing gorgeous images of Earth seen from space, the spacecraft has now captured incredible footage of the moon seen from orbit.

Launched last month, the spacecraft will attempt the second ever soft landing on the moon by a commercial entity. Having spend several weeks in orbit around Earth before heading toward the moon, the spacecraft arrived in lunar orbit yesterday, February 13.

Read more
Firefly’s Blue Ghost moon mission shares its most stunning image yet
Firefly’s Blue Ghost lander captures image of Earth reflecting off the solar panel with the Moon on the horizon above Earth. Firefly’s X-band antenna and NASA’s LEXI payload are also shown on the top deck of the lander.

As the Firefly Aerospace mission known as Blue Ghost makes it way to the moon, it is snapping some gorgeous images as it goes -- including striking images of Earth in its rearview mirror. Now, the company has released the most stunning image so far, showing the planet Earth and its reflection bouncing off the smooth surface of a solar panel on the spacecraft.

Firefly’s Blue Ghost lander captures image of Earth reflecting off the solar panel with the Moon on the horizon above Earth. Firefly’s X-band antenna and NASA’s LEXI payload are also shown on the top deck of the lander. Firefly Aerospace

Read more
Blue Ghost spacecraft footage shows Earth ‘in the rearview mirror’
An image of Earth captured by the Blue Ghost spacecraft as it heads to the moon.

Firefly Aerospace has confirmed that all is well with its lunar-bound Blue Ghost spacecraft, which launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on January 15.

In fact, things are going so smoothly that the mission team has been able to cancel a plan to perform a controlled adjustment to the flight path of the spacecraft as it makes its way to the moon.

Read more