 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Here’s where NASA will land astronauts on the moon

Georgina Torbet
By

A new image of the moon’s far side shows the region selected for the landing of NASA’s Artemis III mission, which aims to return humans to the lunar surface for the first time in over 50 years. The mission will be to the moon’s south pole, a region of particular scientific interest because it is thought to host water ice in permanently shadowed craters.

NASA has partnered with National Geographic to release a mosaic image of the Shackleton Crater, located at the moon’s south pole. The image of the crater was captured using NASA’s ShadowCam instrument on the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter spacecraft, with additional images of the surrounding area coming from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. It’s one of the permanently shadowed craters in the region, meaning it could potentially hold water ice. The crater is also close to several of the potential landing sites.

Shrouded in permanent darkness, the interior of Shackleton crater near the moon’s south pole is revealed in this stunning mosaic. The crater itself was captured by ShadowCam, a NASA instrument designed to peer into the shadowy parts of the lunar surface that has been orbiting the moon for almost a year on the South Korean spacecraft Danuri. The surrounding areas were imaged by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera. Portions of three of the 13 potential landing regions for astronauts during Artemis III can be seen in this image.
Shrouded in permanent darkness, the interior of Shackleton Crater near the moon’s south pole is revealed in this mosaic. The crater itself was captured by ShadowCam, a NASA instrument designed to peer into the shadowy parts of the lunar surface that has been orbiting the moon for almost a year on the South Korean spacecraft Danuri. The surrounding areas were imaged by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera. Portions of three of the 13 potential landing regions for Artemis III astronauts can be seen in this image. Mosaic by NASA, Korea Aerospace Research Institute, Arizona State University

Water ice is rare on the moon as it most often evaporates when the surface it is on faces the sun. However, there are some impact craters around the south pole that the sun’s rays never reach, making them permanently shadowed. It is thought that water ice could persist in these craters, which gives the opportunity for both scientific research and practical resource gathering for crewed missions.

Related

“If there is water ice there, then that water ice can be recovered and it can be used for astronaut consumables, it can be used to shield astronauts from harmful space radiation, and the water can be used for rocket propellant,” David Kring, a planetary scientist at the Lunar and Planetary Institute, told National Geographic.

Recommended Videos

Last year, NASA shared the 13 candidate locations for the Artemis III landing, all of which are close to the lunar south pole and shown below:

Shown here is a rendering of 13 candidate landing regions for Artemis III. Each region is approximately 9.3 by 9.3 miles (15 by 15 kilometers). A landing site is a location within those regions with an approximate 328-foot (100-meter) radius.
Shown here is a rendering of 13 candidate landing regions for Artemis III. Each region is approximately 9.3 by 9.3 miles (15 by 15 kilometers). A landing site is a location within those regions with an approximate 328-foot (100-meter) radius. NASA

Ahead of Artemis III, which is scheduled for 2025, NASA plans to first send a crewed mission around the moon called Artemis II and a lunar rover called VIPER that will search for ice deposits. Both of those missions are set for launch next year.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
NASA video from space shows Hurricane Franklin churning
watch this video shot from space showing hurricane franklin iss

HURRICANE FRANKLIN IS SEEN FROM THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION

NASA has shared dramatic video of Hurricane Franklin as remains out to sea in the Atlantic Ocean.

Read more
Astronaut photographs his ‘office’ during his ride to work
A photo taken from a SpaceX Crew Dragon showing Earth, the moon, and the space station.

As rides to work go, traveling aboard a spaceship to a satellite orbiting 250 miles above Earth must be hard to beat.

European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen did just that on Saturday when he flew with three others on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule from the Kennedy Space Station in Florida to the International Space Station (ISS) in l0w-Earth orbit.

Read more
Pollution-tracking NASA satellite shares its first images of air quality
Artist's illustration of TEMPO.

A new NASA satellite designed to monitor pollution from space has shared its first images, showing how it will be able to track air pollution across North America. The TEMPO, or Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution, instrument was launched earlier this year in April and has been observing the Earth from its orbit 22,000 miles above the equator.

Artist's illustration of TEMPO. NASA

Read more