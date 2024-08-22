 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Citizen scientists spot mysterious object shooting out of the galaxy at 1 million mph

By
citizen science star 1 million mph subdwarf webp f464ea
W.M. Keck Observatory/Adam Makarenko

Citizen scientists have helped to identify an incredibly fast-moving object in space, which is traveling at such a speed that it will shoot out of the Milky Way and head out into intergalactic space.

Amateur astronomers working on the Backyard Worlds: Planet 9 project spotted the object, which was also observed by the recently-retired NASA NEOWISE telescope. The trio of citizen scientists — Martin Kabatnik, Thomas P. Bickle, and Dan Caselden — spotted the object named CWISE J124909.08+362116.0 several years ago, and now it has been confirmed they are co-authors on a paper about its discovery.

Recommended Videos

“I can’t describe the level of excitement,” said Kabatnik in a statement. “When I first saw how fast it was moving, I was convinced it must have been reported already.”

The object is traveling at an astonishing speed of 1 million miles per hour, but it was also of interest to scientists for another reason. It seems to have an unusually low mass, which makes it hard to classify. It could be a small star, or it could be a type of object called a brown dwarf that never achieves fusion within its core.

Scientists have put forward two theories for why it is traveling so fast: Either it was a partner of a white dwarf and was thrown off at high speeds by a supernova explosion, or it was a part of a cluster of stars that collided with a pair of black holes and was kicked away with tremendous force.

“When a star encounters a black hole binary, the complex dynamics of this three-body interaction can toss that star right out of the globular cluster,” explained Kyle Kremer of UC San Diego.

In order to learn which of these two theories is correct, astronomers need to study the composition of the object. They have already found that it has much less iron and other metals than similar stars and brown dwarfs, which suggests that it is very old.

Heavy elements like metals were first created by fusion occurring in the earliest stars, and were spread through the galaxy when those stars exploded in supernovas. So often, the earlier in the universe a star comes from, the less metals it contains.

The research is published in the journal Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
Citizen scientists are helping to map Mars’s strange ridge features
Unusual ridge networks on Mars may provide clues about the history of the Red Planet.

Members of the public are helping to map unusual ridge features in the Jezero crater on Mars, near the area where the Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter are currently exploring. Thousands of citizen scientists have helped to map out ridge networks that can give clues to how water flowed on Mars billions of years ago, as part of a recently published paper.

Researchers from Arizona State University and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory invited the public to help classify data from a number of orbiting Mars instruments, including the NASA Mars Odyssey orbiter’s THEMIS camera and the Mars Reconnaissance orbiter’s CTX and HiRISE instruments. Through the Zooniverse platform, citizen scientists identified a total of 953 polygonal ridge networks in an area covering around 20% of Mars's surface.

Read more
Hubble captures epic view of three galaxies merging into one
The mass of dust and bright swirls of stars in this image are the distant galaxy merger IC 2431, which lies 681 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Cancer. The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured what appears to be a triple galaxy merger in progress, as well as a tumultuous mixture of star formation and tidal distortions caused by the gravitational interactions of this galactic trio. A thick cloud of dust obscures the center of this image – though light from a background galaxy is piercing its outer extremities.

This week's image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows no less than three galaxies that are in the process of merging to become one, called IC 2431. Located 681 million light-years away in the constellation of Cancer, this object shows what can happen when galaxies collide and merge into each other.

The enormous gravitational forces of such a merger pull the galaxies into elongated shapes, though the process isn't entirely destructive -- there is also plentiful star formation happening in parts of the merger, with new stars being born amid the chaos. Some of the most active areas may be right in the middle of the merger, though this can't be seen in the image as a thick cloud of dust obscures the center.

Read more
Citizen scientists help discover a Jupiter-like planet 379 light-years away
This illustration depicts a Jupiter-like exoplanet called TOI-2180 b. It was discovered in data from NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite.

Much of the work done in astronomy requires large groups of people co-operating and working together to make new discoveries. While most of that work is done by professional astronomers, there are some occasions where members of the public help as well. Recently, citizen scientists have helped comb through data from a NASA telescope to identify a gas giant planet located 379 light-years away.

The team of citizen scientists used data from the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, to identity planet TOI-2180 b. It orbits a star with a similar mass to our sun, and a year there lasts 261 days, which makes it one of the further-out gas giants discovered outside the solar system. “Discovering and publishing TOI-2180 b was a great group effort demonstrating that professional astronomers and seasoned citizen scientists can successfully work together,” said Tom Jacobs, one of the citizen scientists who volunteered for the project, in a statement. “It is synergy at its best.”

Read more