 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

A SpaceX Crew Dragon is doing a shuffle at the ISS — here’s how to watch

By
The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov approaches the International Space Station as it orbits 259 miles above Oregon.
The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov approaches the International Space Station as it orbits 259 miles above Oregon. NASA

This week will see a special maneuver at the International Space Station (ISS) as a SpaceX Crew Dragon takes one of the tiniest flights ever, hopping just a few meters over from one port of the station to another. And NASA will live stream the event, so you’ll be able to watch the spacecraft take this short flight as it happens.

The changeover is necessary to make space for another SpaceX craft that will arrive on Monday, October 4. But this new arrival won’t carry any crew as it is a cargo craft, part of the 31st commercial resupply services mission by SpaceX. This new arrival will dock at the forward-facing port on the Space Station’s Harmony module, as it is easiest for craft to dock there than on the space-facing side. But the Crew Dragon is currently occupying this port, so it needs to undock, move to the other space-facing port, and redock there.

Recommended Videos

To move the Crew Dragon, it will be loaded up with a crew consisting of NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore, as well as Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

Related

These four make up a rather unusual Crew-9, as only Hague and Gorbunov traveled to the Space Station on their Crew Dragon, which flew with just two crew members for the first time in its operational history. The other two members, Williams and Wilmore, had traveled to the station on the first crewed test flight of the Boeing Starliner, but following problems with the Starliner’s thrusters, NASA officials opted not to have them travel back on the Starliner but rather to stay on the ISS and become members of Crew-9 instead. Now, they will travel back to Earth in their Crew Dragon in February next year.

The crew are aiming to undock from the ISS for their short flight at 6:35 a.m. ET on Sunday, November 3, then will perform the maneuver in under an hour with the aim to redock at 7:18 a.m. ET. To get an idea of what this looks like in practice, you can see a previous redocking of another Crew Dragon spacecraft that occurred in May this year.

How to watch the maneuver

You’ll be able to watch the live stream on NASA’s YouTube channel, where coverage will begin at 6:15 a.m. ET on Sunday, November 3, and will run continuously until the redocking maneuver is complete.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
How to watch SpaceX’s fifth Starship test flight on Sunday
spacex starship fifth flight live stream 5 website desktop 1 12e2f537a0 jpg

SpaceX is getting ready to launch its mighty Starship on its fifth test flight, scheduled for Sunday, October 13. With a mostly-successful fourth test flight behind it, the Starship has already been into orbit and returned to Earth mostly intact. This time, SpaceX will be hoping to catch its Super Heavy booster as well as taking the upper stage Starship into orbit.

The exact date of this fifth test flight has been delayed due to issues with licensing from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), but SpaceX has now confirmed it is targeting 8 a.m. ET (5 a.m. PT) Sunday for its test.

Read more
How to watch Crew-8 depart the space station
A SpaceX Crew Dragon carrying the Ax-3 crew departs from the space station in February 2024.

[UPDATE: NASA has called off Sunday's undocking at the ISS due to poor weather conditions at the splashdown site off the coast of Florida. We'll update here once a new schedule has been announced.]

NASA and SpaceX are preparing to bring home three American astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut from the International Space Station (ISS).

Read more
View of Hurricane Milton captured from space by ISS astronaut
Hurricane Milton is pictured as a Category 5 storm in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Yucatan Peninsula from the space station on Oct. 8, 2024.

As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida and threatens to bring extreme weather and damage to the region, it is being tracked from space including by those on the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA has joined other federal agencies in urging residents in the area to evacuate. "FEMA is urging anyone in Milton’s path to evacuate immediately," NASA is warning. "Do not wait. Milton is currently a Category 4 storm tracking toward central Florida and is anticipated to make landfall Wednesday night."

Read more