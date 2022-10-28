 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Elon Musk shares stunning image of Starlink rocket launch

Trevor Mogg
By

As the world’s media went into overdrive on Thursday night over news that Elon Musk had finally got his hands on Twitter, the man at the center of the frenzy was apparently looking the other way, enjoying the latest launch of one of his SpaceX rockets heading to orbit on another Starlink mission.

In his first tweets since becoming “Chief Twit” (it’s on his Twitter profile), Musk shared photos and videos from the space mission with his 110 million followers, including the rocket’s launch and landing, together with an incredibly beautiful shot (below) of the Falcon 9 on its way to orbit.

Falcon rockets to orbit as seen from LA pic.twitter.com/r8L2SbLC3p

&mdash; Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

While many of SpaceX’s Starlink missions launch from the Kennedy Space Center on the East Coast, Thursday evening’s started from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base, on the other side of the country in California.

Here’s the Falcon 9 rocket blasting skyward, carrying to orbit a batch of 53 Starlink internet satellites.

Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/B0Il6HsYBS

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 28, 2022

A short while later, the first-stage booster made a perfect landing on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship pic.twitter.com/bIFlERy14S

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 28, 2022

The first-stage booster supporting the mission previously launched the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite, the DART asteroid mission, and five other Starlink missions. The reusability of the Falcon 9’s first-stage booster is a key part of SpaceX’s vision for spaceflight as the process paves the way for lower mission costs and greater launch frequency.

SpaceX now has more than 3,000 Starlink internet satellites in orbit, with more heading to space all the time.

Since launching its Starlink broadband service for residential customers in 2020, SpaceX has been steadily expanding its coverage and currently serves more than 400,000 customers in around 36 countries.

It’s also been rolling out additional services, moving beyond residential to also include Starlink systems for aircraft, boats, and, in the last few days, moving vehicles.

Editors' Recommendations

How the James Webb Space Telescope creates images of ‘invisible’ interstellar objects
black and white images combined to make a color image
How to watch SpaceX’s delayed double satellite launch tonight
highlights spacex mission spy satellite nrol 87
See Jupiter’s icy moon Europa up close and personal in Juno image
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa are revealed in an image obtained by Juno’s Stellar Reference Unit (SRU) during the spacecraft’s Sept. 29, 2022, flyby.
Watch four astronauts welcomed to the International Space Station
watch four astronauts arrive safely at the space station crew oct 2022
NASA did something special 64 years ago today
nasa first spacecraft mission 64 years ago today satellite pioneer i reconstructed replica a19640665000 at smithsonian steph
NASA’s DART mission successfully changed asteroid’s orbit
Illustration of NASA’s DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube prior to impact at the Didymos binary system.
Cool SpaceX video shows droneship view of rocket launch and landing
A SpaceX rocket launch captured from a SpaceX droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.
Space tourism pioneer Dennis Tito plans moon trip
The moon and Earth seen from the space station.
NASA targets new date for maiden launch of its mega moon rocket
NASA's SLS rocket on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Opportunity Mars rover movie incoming — watch the trailer
opportunity mars rover movie trailer good night oppy documentary
How to watch SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts return to Earth
SpaceX's Crew-4 astronauts aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft.
How to see Lucy spacecraft slingshot past Earth on Sunday
see lucy spacecraft slingshot past earth fly by
NASA’s four-person Crew-4 mission splashes down safely off Florida coast
The SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom spacecraft is seen as it lands with NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines, Jessica Watkins, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti aboard in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.