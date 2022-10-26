 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Space
  4. News

SpaceX unveils Starlink internet service for moving vehicles

Trevor Mogg
By

SpaceX is about to bring its Starlink internet service to moving vehicles.

That’s right, folks, from December 2022 you‘ll be able to hook up to its high-speed, low-latency internet service while motoring along a highway in the remotest of spots.

Enjoy high-speed, low-latency internet while on the move! Now accepting orders for the flat high-performance Starlink, which provides connectivity while in motion on land → https://t.co/tWDPs3JDWK pic.twitter.com/z2HNxaizdW

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 25, 2022

SpaceX launched its Starlink-for-RVs service in May, offering internet access to vehicles, though they had to be parked at the time of use.

Wednesday’s announcement takes the RV service a step further, enabling connections while the vehicle is in motion.

Take note, though, the service doesn’t come cheap.

Whereas Starlink for stationary vehicles costs $599 for the standard satellite dish, the RV-in-motion service requires a flat high-performance Starlink dish costing $2,500. The monthly fee comes in at $135.

“With a wide field of view and enhanced GPS capabilities, the flat high- performance Starlink can connect to more satellites, allowing for consistent connectivity on the go,” SpaceX explains on its website.

It says the hardware is designed for permanent installation on a vehicle and promises that it’s “resilient in harsh environments.”

Starlink for vehicles in motion is available for order and use in select markets, with the first deliveries going out in just a couple of months from now.

Starlink operates via small satellites launched by SpaceX to low-Earth orbit. More than 2,000 of the satellites are currently in space, with more being deployed all the time. As of May 2022, Starlink is serving more than 400,000 customers in 36 countries.

Since launching its standard Starlink service for home users as a beta in 2020, SpaceX has been working to expand it to more sectors. Besides the portable RV service that launched earlier this year, it has also unveiled Starlink for business users, Starlink Maritime for ships, and Starlink Aviation for airplanes, with Royal Caribbean and Hawaiian Airlines among early customers.

SpaceX chief Elon Musk has said that Starlink has the potential to generate up to $50 billion in annual revenue if it’s able to grab even just a few percent of the global telecommunications market in the coming years.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch SpaceX’s Crew-5 astronauts arrive at space station
The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a fly-around of the orbiting lab that took place as Crew-2 left station on Nov. 8, 2021.
Watch the highlights of SpaceX’s Crew-5 launch to space station
SpaceX Crew-5 launches for the International Space Station in October 2022.
Watch NASA’s cinematic trailer for this week’s SpaceX Crew-5 launch
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission is targeting launch Wednesday, Oct. 5, to the International Space Station from the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft will carry NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, along with JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, to the orbital complex for a science expedition mission.
SpaceX eyes mission to extend life of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope
The Hubble Space Telescope floats above Earth.
Get this Lenovo laptop for $100 in Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale
The 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with a shot of the sky on the screen.
Dell Clearance Sale: Save $230 on the Dell XPS 13 today
blink xt2 security camera apple watch series 3 airpods pro ipad mini microsoft surface 7 lg 4k tv dell xps 123 samsung galaxy
Wix Free Trial: Can you build a website for free?
wix free trial website builder banner
The next Mac Pro could quadruple the M2 Max chip’s power
Apple's new Mac Pro sits on display in the showroom during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC).
Typos can get you hacked in latest cybersecurity threat
A faceless hooded hacker busily types on a laptop.
Now’s the perfect time to get a VPN – Save 68% and get 3 months free
NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
This Alienware gaming PC just dropped to its future Black Friday price
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
This RTX 4090 GPU has a huge problem. It caught fire
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.
macOS Ventura launches with Stage Manager and redesigned apps
Stage manager in macOS Ventura.