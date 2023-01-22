 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

There’s an asteroid surprise in this week’s Hubble image

Georgina Torbet
By

This week’s image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows a small but intriguing galaxy called UGC 7983, which is thought to be similar to some of the earliest galaxies that existed in the universe. Located 30 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo, it looks like a hazy fuzz and is small enough to be considered a dwarf galaxy. Its unusual shape also make it a specific type called a dwarf irregular galaxy.

As well as the galactic star of the show, the frame of the image is littered with galaxies of all types that are visible in the background, as well as many nearby stars dotting the image that are located much closer than the background galaxies.

A host of astronomical objects throng this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Background galaxies ranging from stately spirals to fuzzy ellipticals are strewn across the image, and bright foreground stars much closer to home are also present, surrounded by diffraction spikes. In the centre of the image, the vague shape of the small galaxy UGC 7983 appears as a hazy cloud of light. UGC 7983 is around 30 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Virgo, and is a dwarf irregular galaxy — a type thought to be similar to the very earliest galaxies in the Universe.
A host of astronomical objects throng this image from the NASA/European Space Agency Hubble Space Telescope. Background galaxies ranging from stately spirals to fuzzy ellipticals are strewn across the image, and bright foreground stars much closer to home are also present, surrounded by diffraction spikes. In the center of the image, the vague shape of the small galaxy UGC 7983 appears as a hazy cloud of light. ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. Tully; CC BY 4.0

Astronomers are interested in studying dwarf galaxies like this one to learn about the formation of galaxies in the early universe. Researchers know that galaxies that formed when the universe was young, in the first few billion years after the Big Bang, were quite different from most of the galaxies we see today. And we know that dwarf irregular galaxies tend to have large amounts of dust and gas in them, making them hotbeds of star formation.

Related

Dwarf galaxies were important during a period of the universe called the Epoch of Reionization, when early stars began to spread the first light throughout the universe. That’s why the James Webb Space Telescope is studying dwarf galaxies like the nearby Small Magellanic Cloud to learn more about how early stars and galaxies may have formed.

As well as being important for learning about the early universe, there’s another interesting feature to this image too. In the top left you can see a streak of light that was created by a small asteroid which happened to be passing by when the image was taken. If you look very closely, you can see the streak is broken up into four lines, which represent the four exposures that were combined to create the final image.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
NASA is asking for your help to study exoplanets
Members of the public can help astronomers observe and study the night sky through NASA’s Universe of Learning Exoplanet Watch program.
How James Webb peers into the atmospheres of far-off exoplanets
Illustration of a planet on a black background. The planet is large and rocky. Roughly two-thirds of the planet is lit, while the rest is in shadow.
These supermassive black holes are cozying up close together
Scientists using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to look deep into the heart of the pair of merging galaxies known as UGC 4211 discovered two black holes growing side by side, just 750 light-years apart. This artist’s conception shows the late-stage galaxy merger and its two central black holes. The binary black holes are the closest together ever observed in multiple wavelengths.
NASA’s Lunar Flashlight mission hindered by thruster issue
This illustration shows NASA’s Lunar Flashlight carrying out a trajectory correction maneuver with the Moon and Earth in the background. Powered by the small satellite’s four thrusters, the maneuver is needed to reach lunar orbit.
South Korean lunar orbiter takes gorgeous images of Earth
Photo taken on December 24 at 344 km above the moon
Hubble sees the ghostly light of lost, wandering stars
These are Hubble Space Telescope images of two massive clusters of galaxies named MOO J1014+0038 (left panel) and SPT-CL J2106-5844 (right panel). The artificially added blue color is translated from Hubble data that captured a phenomenon called intracluster light. This extremely faint glow traces a smooth distribution of light from wandering stars scattered across the cluster. Billions of years ago the stars were shed from their parent galaxies and now drift through intergalactic space.
Peering into clouds of dust to understand star formation
This image of the spectacular Sh2-54 nebula was taken in infrared light using ESO’s VISTA telescope at Paranal Observatory in Chile. The clouds of dust and gas that are normally obvious in visible light are less evident here, and in this light we can see the light of the stars behind the nebulae now piercing through.
Earth to be visited by once-in-50,000-year comet
unprocessed image from the WISPR instrument on board NASA’s Parker Solar Probe shows comet NEOWISE
Hubble snaps a cluster in our galaxy bursting with stars
The scattered stars of the globular cluster NGC 6355 are strewn across this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. NGC 6355 is a galactic globular cluster that resides in our Milky Way galaxy's inner regions. It is less than 50,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Ophiuchus.
Perseverance rover celebrates its first Martian birthday
mars 2020 perseverance rover
How to watch a SpaceX Dragon depart the ISS on Monday
(Nov. 27, 2022) --- The SpaceX Dragon cargo craft, loaded with over 7,700 pounds of science, supplies, and cargo, approaches the International Space Station while orbiting 259 miles above the African continent.
Watch a SpaceX rocket hurtle to orbit and back in 90 seconds
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching from Cape Canaveral in Florida.
Virgin Orbit’s first U.K. rocket flight ends in failure
Virgin Orbit rocket