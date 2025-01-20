 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Elon Musk voices renewed hope for first crewed Mars mission

By

With his new buddy Donald Trump now back in the White House, SpaceX boss Elon Musk has renewed hope of getting the first humans to Mars before the end of this decade.

During his inauguration speech on Monday, President Trump said that his administration “will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars.”

Recommended Videos

At a speech delivered by Musk soon after, Musk, never one to shy away from grandiose proclamations, told his audience, “It’s thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

He went on: “Can you imagine how awesome it will be to have American astronauts plant the flag on another planet for the first time? How inspiring would that be?”

The SpaceX boss said last year that the immediate plan was to launch the first Starship missions to Mars in 2026. These uncrewed flights would test the reliability of the spacecraft’s landing system, as well as its ability to lift off again to bring the astronauts home.

If that goes to plan, Musk said the first crewed flight could take place “in four years,” in other words, before the end of Trump’s presidency in January 2029.

Of course, there are a lot of “ifs” in there, some of them as large as the enormous Starship rocket that will embark on the ambitious Mars mission.

The 120-meter-tall rocket, which comprises the first-stage Super Heavy booster and the upper-stage Starship, has only flown seven times to date, and while much progress has been made since the first test flight in 2023 when the entire vehicle blew up in midair, the most recent flight, which took place last month, saw the spacecraft disintegrate over the Caribbean.

But with Trump apparently backing the Mars endeavor, Musk is anticipating potential regulatory relief that could accelerate Starship test launches, which he has previously claimed were hindered by excessive regulations.

Indeed, as Trump’s new efficiency czar, Musk himself is now tasked with slashing excess regulations, as well as dismantling government bureaucracy, cutting wasteful expenditure, and restructuring federal agencies. Some critics have raised concerns over potential conflicts of interest, though Musk looks set to take up what is essentially an advisory role from this week.

While some may question how Musk’s task of reducing government spending tallies with his hope of getting humans to Mars — hardly a low-cost project — it’s worth noting that the partnership between NASA and SpaceX has already demonstrated cost savings compared to traditional government-led space programs.

By leveraging SpaceX’s innovative approach and reusable technology, the overall cost of a human Mars exploration should work out lower than if NASA were to develop all of the necessary systems independently.

The public-private partnership model also aligns with NASA’s goal of fostering the U.S. private space industry, potentially leading to more efficient use of government resources in the long term.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
SpaceX captures Starship booster for the first time in historic test
Mechazilla catching Starship booster stage.

SpaceX has scripted history with the fifth test of its massive Starship rocket system. The giant rocket launched from the Starbase site in South Texas earlier today, and following a brief trip to space, the reusable spacecraft made a splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

But the more remarkable feat was the successful capture of the Super Heavy booster, a fully reusable first stage that stands at a towering 71 meters and draws power from 33 Raptor engines. Up till now, the boosters have splashed into the water (or got damaged), but this time, SpaceX managed to capture it using giant mechanical arms.

Read more
NASA scrubs Thursday’s launch of Europa Clipper mission to Jupiter moon
The Falcon Heavy rocket on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

SpaceX and NASA have called off Thursday’s planned launch of the Europa Clipper mission due to Hurricane Milton, which is heading east toward Florida, home of the Kennedy Space Center.

“Once the storm passes, recovery teams will assess the safety of the spaceport and the launch processing facilities for damage before personnel return to work,” NASA said in a post on social media on Sunday, adding in another message: “Teams have secured the spacecraft in SpaceX’s hangar at NASA Kennedy.”

Read more
Watch the Crew Dragon hurtling through space at 17,500 mph
The Crew-9 Crew Dragon on its way to the space station.

SpaceX has released some remarkable footage (below) showing a Crew Dragon spacecraft zipping through space, with the Pacific Ocean several hundred miles below.

Aboard the Crew Dragon were NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov as they made their way to the International Space Station (ISS) in SpaceX's Crew-9 mission.

Read more