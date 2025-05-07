NASA+ blasts off on Prime Video — for free

Space fans are in for a treat after NASA launched a FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channel on Prime Video for its NASA+ coverage.

This means you can now watch live rocket launches, behind-the-scenes mission coverage, documentaries, and high-definition space imagery directly through Prime Video, even without a Prime subscription or ads. NASA’s new FAST channel, NASA+, is available on Prime Video in the Live TV or Watch for Free sections.

The move makes NASA’s content more accessible than ever, letting viewers follow space missions, science updates, and cosmic discoveries from almost any device.

“As the agency continues to improve life on Earth and inspire new generations through innovation, exploration, and discovery, NASA+ is dedicated to sharing stories through live launch coverage, original documentaries, family-friendly content, and more,” NASA said in a message on its website this week.

Together with NASA’s new FAST channel, NASA+ is also available to view without a subscription on most major platforms via the NASA app on iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices, as well as streaming media players such as Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV. Viewers can also stream NASA+ online.

“Streaming NASA+ on multiple platforms allows the agency to more efficiently share its missions, from launching astronauts to the International Space Station, to going behind the scenes with the team that defends Earth against asteroids, to showcasing new, high-definition images of the cosmos,” said Wes Brown, acting associate administrator for the Office of Communications at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “NASA provides an up-close look at how the agency explores the secrets of the universe for the benefit of all by ensuring content is easily accessible and widely available to the public.”

And NASA has plenty for space fans to look forward to over the next 12 months, including the EscaPADE Mars mission that will study the red planet’s magnetosphere after launching on Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket; a SpaceX crewed launch (Crew-11) to the space station in July; the next crewed flight of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft following its last troubled mission; and the first ISS cargo mission of Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser space plane.