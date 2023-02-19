 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Russian replacement Soyuz scheduled for February 24 launch

Georgina Torbet
By

Russia’s space agency has announced it plans to launch a replacement Soyuz spacecraft to bring home ISS crew members later this month.

In an announcement posted to Telegram, Russian space agency Roscosmos said it was planning to launch the replacement Soyuz vehicle on February 24 at 3:34 a.m. Moscow time, which is equivalent to 7:34 p.m. ET on February 23.

The replacement Soyuz is needed due to a coolant leak in the original Soyuz craft which was scheduled to carry NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin back to Earth. The leak in the coolant system meant that temperatures inside the Soyuz could have reached dangerous levels during the return trip through the atmosphere.

Related

To avoid this potential danger, the replacement Soyuz will carry the trio home instead. In case of an emergency, a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule is available if the ISS crew needs to be evacuated before the replacement Soyuz arrives.

The ISS Progress 82 cargo craft is pictured shortly after docking to the space station in October of 2022.
The ISS Progress 82 cargo craft is pictured shortly after docking at the space station in October of 2022. NASA

The announcement of the replacement Soyuz launch date follows a second coolant leak that occurred on an uncrewed Progress cargo spacecraft while the vehicle was docked to the ISS. Roscosmos decided to check on the status of the Progress craft before confirming the launch date of the replacement Soyuz crew craft.

Roscosmos said that its external checks of the Progress craft revealed no damage to its radiator, so the craft was undocked and deorbited as planned. Loss of coolant was not a concern for the deorbiting process as the only cargo within the vehicle as it traveled away from the station was trash and it was to be destroyed during deorbiting anyway.

According to NASA updates, the Progress was undocked from the station at 9:26 p.m. ET on Friday, February 17, though its deorbit was delayed by around 24 hours to allow time for inspection of the vehicle. During this time the craft was put into a trajectory away from the station for safety reasons, before performing its final deorbit burn at 10:15 p.m. ET on February 18 and burning up in the atmosphere.

The source of both of the two recent coolant leaks is not entirely clear. The most likely culprit is an impact by a micrometeoroid, a known threat in the vicinity of the ISS as small particles of rock can travel at very high relative speeds and damage space station components.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
NASA needs good weather for Wednesday’s Crew-5 launch. How’s it looking?
Trevor Mogg
By Trevor Mogg
October 3, 2022
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center ahead of its Crew-5 mission.

NASA had been hoping to launch SpaceX’s Crew-5 astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday, October 4, but the arrival of Hurricane Ian in Florida disrupted mission preparations at the Kennedy Space Center to such an extent that NASA pushed the launch to the following day.

Key to SpaceX’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket getting away on time is the weather. Hurricane Ian may have gone, but Florida’s Space Coast is no stranger to lighter storms and other troublesome weather conditions that could prompt mission controllers to hit pause on the countdown clock.

Read more
NASA targets new SpaceX Crew-5 launch date due to Hurricane Ian
Trevor Mogg
By Trevor Mogg
September 27, 2022
SpaceX's Crew-5 astronauts.

NASA and SpaceX are now targeting no earlier than 12:23 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 4, to launch the Crew-5 astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).

The original plan was to launch on Monday, October 3, but Hurricane Ian has disrupted preparations for the mission at the Kennedy Space Center launch site in Florida.

Read more
How to watch a crewed Soyuz capsule head home from ISS this week
Trevor Mogg
By Trevor Mogg
September 25, 2022
The Soyuz MS-21 crew ship shown docked to the Prichal docking module on the ISS.

NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV

The International Space Station (ISS) is currently experiencing a very busy period for crew rotation.

Read more