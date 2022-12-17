 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Coolant leak in Soyuz docked to ISS is causing temperatures to rise

Georgina Torbet
By

A leak in a Soyuz capsule docked to the International Space Station is causing temperatures in the spacecraft to rise but is not putting the crew in any danger, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

The leak occurred on Wednesday this week, with video footage showing what appeared to be coolant leaking out of the Soyuz spacecraft which is docked to the station’s Rassvet module. Roscosmos said it had been investigating the leak, and in a statement on Friday it announced there was a “slight change in temperature” on the Soyuz but it was “not critical for the operation of the equipment and the comfort of the crew.”

The Soyuz MS-22 crew ship is pictured docked to the Rassvet module. In the background, the Prichal docking module is attached to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.
The Soyuz MS-22 crew ship is pictured docked to the Rassvet module. In the background, the Prichal docking module is attached to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module. NASA Johnson

NASA shared more information about the issue, writing that “As part of the ongoing evaluation and investigation, Roscosmos flight controllers conducted a successful test of the Soyuz MS-22 thrusters at 3:08 a.m. EST Friday, Dec. 16. The systems that were tested were nominal, and Roscosmos assessments of additional Soyuz systems continue.” The agency went on to say that temperatures within the Soyuz, even if they are rising, are “within acceptable limits.”

While the crew of the ISS are safe, there are concerns that the issue could effect a planned flight using the Soyuz which would return three crew members to Earth. However, this flight is not scheduled until March so there is time for another Soyuz to be sent to the station to take them home instead.

The issue also caused a spacewalk to be cancelled. Two Russian cosmonauts, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, had been preparing to perform a spacewalk to install new solar arrays to the station when the leak was noticed, but this was subsequently cancelled. The spacewalk has now been rescheduled for December 21.

NASA said that by Thursday, December 15, the “majority of fluid had leaked out” so the leak is not expected to get worse, but investigations will continue.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Watch 25-day Orion mission squeezed into just 60 seconds
NASA's Orion spacecraft as it flies by the moon.
NASA shares new footage in Artemis I mission highlights reel
nasa new footage artemis i mission highlights reel orion homecoming
NASA’s Orion spacecraft splashes down after journey around moon
At 12:40 p.m. EST, Dec. 11, 2022, NASA’s Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission splashed down in the Pacific Ocean after a 25.5 day mission to the Moon. Orion will be recovered by NASA’s Landing and Recovery team, U.S. Navy and Department of Defense partners aboard the USS Portland ship.
How to watch SpaceX launch a private lunar lander tonight
kplo launch korea moon screenshot 2022 08 06 132442
How to see Mars at its brightest at opposition this week
Finder chart for Mars on 8 December.
See Webb’s most beautiful image yet of the Pillars of Creation
By combining images of the iconic Pillars of Creation from two cameras aboard the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope, the Universe has been framed in its infrared glory. Webb’s near-infrared image was fused with its mid-infrared image, setting this star-forming region ablaze with new details.
Orion spacecraft reenters moon’s gravity on its way home
A camera mounted on one of Orion’s four solar arrays captured this image of the Moon on flight day 17 of the 25.5-day Artemis I mission from a distance of more than 222,000 miles from Earth. Orion has exited the distant lunar orbit and is heading for a Dec. 11 splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.
How to watch the Geminids Meteor shower this month
Over 100 meteors are recorded in this composite image taken during the peak of the Geminid meteor shower in 2014.
China’s Tiangong space station has a new three-person crew
Illustration of China’s Tiangong space station.
Watch space station’s new solar array unfurl in space
A new solar array unfurling at the space station in December 2022.
How to track NASA’s Orion spacecraft on its voyage back to Earth
Orion's first image of Earth.
Orion has close encounter with moon before heading home
NASA's Orion spacecraft passing close to the moon.
New radio telescope seeks to discover if we are alone in the universe
How the SKA facility is expected to look when it's finished.