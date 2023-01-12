 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Russia reveals plan to rescue three space station crewmates

Trevor Mogg
By

Russian space agency Roscosmos will send an empty spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) in late February to bring home three crewmembers — Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin, and Francisco Rubio

The agency has been considering several options after the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft sustained a leak in December while it was docked at the ISS, causing the vehicle to lose a large amount of coolant.

Following an investigation, Russian officials deemed a return ride in the damaged capsule too risky for the three crewmembers, as the temperature and humidity could rise to intolerable levels without the coolant. It will therefore send another Soyuz spacecraft to the ISS on February 20, and bring home the currently docked vehicle for inspection.

Related

Commenting during a media briefing on Wednesday, Yuri Borisov, the head of Roscosmos, said: “Having analyzed the condition of the spacecraft, thermal calculations, and technical documentation, it has been concluded that the MS-22 must be landed without a crew on board.”

The new plan will cause some disruption to the original schedule. The incoming spacecraft, Soyuz MS-23, was supposed to bring cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, as well as NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara, to the station in March, but for now they’ll stay on terra firma, while Prokopyev, Petelin, and Rubio will remain on the ISS, probably for at least several months beyond their original March return date. The situation could also impact NASA’s timing for the SpaceX Crew-6 flight, which is currently set for mid-February.

Besides acting as a ride home, the spacecraft docked at the ISS also acts as an emergency escape vehicle should some kind of calamity threaten the orbital outpost. In that case, it’s possible the three crewmembers could enter the damaged spacecraft for refuge, though Roscosmos is still looking into the feasibility of such a procedure.

At the current time, two spacecraft are docked at the ISS — the damaged Soyuz and a SpaceX Crew Dragon that brought two Americans, one Japanese astronaut, and one Russian to the station in October. Last week, it was suggested that the Crew Dragon could be used to bring home all seven astronauts at the end of their mission, though this option now appears to have been shelved.

Roscosmos said the results of its investigation suggest the leak was caused by a micrometeoroid striking the Soyuz capsule at high speed.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
NASA could use SpaceX ship to rescue 3 crewmembers stuck on ISS
Russia's Soyuz spacecraft leaking coolant at the space station.
Enjoy NASA’s ‘best images’ of science on space station in 2022
NASA astronaut Kayla Barron checks plants growing inside the space station's Veggie facility.
Watch highlights of SpaceX’s 60th rocket launch of 2022
Falcon 9 launches SXM-8 to orbit on SpaceX’s 125th successful mission, Sunday, Jun 6 2021.
Space station crew to celebrate New Year, but at what time?
The space station and Earth.
NASA declares Mars InSight lander mission officially over
This illustration shows NASA's InSight spacecraft with its instruments deployed on the Martian surface.
NASA’s Mars rover makes ‘one small drop for humankind’
The first Mars rock sample left at a collection site by NASA's Perseverance rover.
NASA shares video clips from Thursday’s successful spacewalk
A spacewalk at the ISS in December 2022.
Doorbell camera captures much more than just a house visitor
Google Nest Doorbell (battery) camera lens.
James Webb image shows the bright glowing heart of a galaxy
This image is dominated by NGC 7469, a luminous, face-on spiral galaxy approximately 90 000 light-years in diameter that lies roughly 220 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Pegasus. Its companion galaxy IC 5283 is partly visible in the lower left portion of this image.
NASA and Roscosmos still investigating cause of space station leak
A Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked at the space station.
See the otherworldly sights of Mars in the wintertime
The HiRISE camera aboard NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured these images of sand dunes covered by frost just after winter solstice. The frost here is a mixture of carbon dioxide (dry) ice and water ice and will disappear in a few months when spring arrives.
Listen to the festive sounds of space with new NASA sonification
This festive NASA Hubble Space Telescope image resembles a holiday wreath made of sparkling lights. The bright southern hemisphere star RS Puppis, at the center of the image, is swaddled in a gossamer cocoon of reflective dust illuminated by the glittering star. The super star is ten times more massive than our Sun and 200 times larger.
NASA shares Orion moon video on anniversary of iconic Earthrise image
As Earthrise as seen from the Orion spacecraft in 2022.