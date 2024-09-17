 Skip to main content
See the first images from Europe’s Sentinel-2C satellite looking down on Earth

Seville from Copernicus Sentinel-2C
Launched on 5 September 2024 on a Vega rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, the Copernicus Sentinel-2C satellite has delivered its first images. These spectacular views of Earth offer a sneak peek at the data that this new satellite will provide for Copernicus – Europe’s world-leading Earth observation programme. One of these first images, captured on 13 September, features a clear view of Seville and surroundings in southern Spain. contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2024), processed by ESA

Earlier this month, the European Space Agency (ESA) launched its newest Earth-observation satellite, known as Copernicus Sentinel-2C. Joining its siblings Sentinel-2A and B, it will take high-resolution images of the planet’s surface from its altitude of almost 500 miles, capturing some stunning views of lesser-seen parts of our world.

Now, the first images taken by Sentinel-2C have been released, including views over European cities, a stretch of the French coast, and the effects of the wildfires raging through California. “These initial images stand as a powerful testament to the success of this extraordinary mission,” said Simonetta Cheli, ESA’s director of Earth Observation Programmes, in a statement. “While Sentinel-2 will continue to serve Copernicus with distinction for years to come, we are already looking ahead as we develop the next chapter with the Sentinel-2 Next Generation mission.”

France–Spain strip from Sentinel-2C
France-Spain strip seen from Sentinel-2C contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2024), processed by ESA

The satellite will be used for functions like tracking agriculture by looking for signs of crops or drought, monitoring water quality from space, and managing natural disasters like wildfires, floods, or volcanic eruptions. The effects of recent wildfires in California can be seen in two images below, which show natural color and false color versions of the area south of Los Angeles around the Airport fire, taken on September 12. The image on the left shows the spreading smoke, while the image on the right shows both active fires and areas that have already been burned.

With the first images in from the satellite, the engineers on the project will now spend the next three months calibrating the instruments to get even greater precision.

“We are thrilled to see the Copernicus Sentinel-2C already capturing such breathtaking images of Earth so soon after its launch,” said Constantin Mavrocordatos, Sentinel-2 Project Manager at ESA. “This is just the beginning of the incredible insights and detailed data it will provide, helping us better understand our planet.”

