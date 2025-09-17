 Skip to main content
Starship ready to head to pad for testing ahead of 11th flight

The 11th Starship flight could take place this month or early next.

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft on the launchpad.
SpaceX

SpaceX is edging toward the 11th flight of its Starship rocket as it prepares to take the upper-stage Ship to the pad for a static fire test.

NASASpaceflight shared a video (below) of the Ship on the transport stand just ahead of it being rolled to Pad 1 at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in southern Texas.

Starship Flight 11: Ship 38 is on the transport stand and readying to roll to Pad 1 for its Static Fire test campaign.https://t.co/e3xbqPo4OD pic.twitter.com/BIOp8p8iJG

— NSF – NASASpaceflight.com (@NASASpaceflight) September 17, 2025

SpaceX test fired the first-stage Super Heavy booster on September 7, so once the Ship has been gone through the same procedure, the spaceflight company will be eager to proceed with the 11th launch.

While SpaceX has yet to share any firm dates regarding the 11th flight, recent reports have suggested that it’s targeting later this month or early next for launch.

The Starship launches are a spectacular sight, with the Super Heavy generating a record-breaking 17 million pounds of thrust as it leaves the pad, with all 33 of its Raptor engines firing at full power to get the 121-meter-tall vehicle airborne.

The Starship rocket last flew on August 26 in a flight deemed a big success, with both the Super Heavy and the Ship making soft, controlled landings on water at the end of their flights. 

Once fully certified, the rocket will be used by NASA to send crew and cargo to the moon, and it could also fly the first humans to Mars.

Watch SpaceX blast its Super Heavy booster for 11th Starship flight

But SpaceX faces many challenges to get the rocket ready for such ambitious missions. For example, it has to be able to land the Ship back at base, a feat that it could attempt for the first time next year. Getting the Starship to orbit is also on the to-do list, as up to now its flights have only been suborbital. 

Still, the team has made steady progress since the Starship’s first flight in 2023, so few would bet against it reaching its lofty goals. 

SpaceX targets Tuesday for delayed Starship launch, but how’s the weather looking?
The weather caused Monday's scrub. Will it play ball on Tuesday?
The Starship rocket on the launchpad.

It's been a trying few days for SpaceX. On Sunday, the spaceflight company scrubbed the 10th launch of the Starship rocket as it needed to investigate an issue with the ground systems. Before the day was out, it said it would try again on Monday for a launch from its Starbase facility in southern Texas.

About three hours from liftoff on Monday, SpaceX said the weather conditions were 55% favorable for launch at 6:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m. ET) -- hardly the clearest confirmation that the test flight would take place at the targeted time. After a couple of pauses during the final countdown, SpaceX was aiming to launch the rocket at the slightly later time of 7 p.m., but then, with 40 seconds to go, the effort was scrubbed for the second time in two days. 

Read more
SpaceX scrubs Monday’s Starship launch with just 40 seconds on the clock
This time, the culprit was the weather.
Starship on the launchpad.

SpaceX has scrubbed the Starship launch for the second time in two days.

The launch from Starbase in southern Texas was called off with just 40 seconds on the countdown clock. The clock had been held at 40 seconds due to an anvil cloud in the area that had to clear in a certain timeframe as it presented a lightning risk to the rocket during flight. Having failed to move far enough away from the site, SpaceX scrubbed what would have been the Starship rocket's 10th test flight.

Read more
Starship launch was scrubbed. Watch the earlier one SpaceX pulled off on Sunday
Starship engineers are eager to match the reliability of SpaceX's workhorse Falcon 9 rocket.
A Falcon 9 blasts off from the Space Coast, sending a Dragon capsule to the ISS.

With less than an hour to go before launch, SpaceX scrubbed the 10th launch of the Starship -- the largest rocket ever to fly -- on Sunday.

The scrub came as a big disappointment for the many people watching in person close to the launch site at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, as well as for those watching online. The company said it needed time “to troubleshoot an issue with ground systems,” and has yet to announce a new launch schedule for the 121-meter-tall rocket. 

Read more