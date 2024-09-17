 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Time-lapse from ISS shows lightning and mysterious red light

By
Earth in a time-lapse captured from the ISS.
NASA

In his final weeks aboard the space station after six months in orbit, NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick has shared a gorgeous time-lapse of Earth.

It shows a large part of Asia as the International Space Station (ISS) passed over it at night at an altitude of about 250 miles. The footage, which you can watch below, shows numerous flashes of lightning over a wide area, bright clusters of city lights, and colored lights from fishing boats, which Dominick describes as “one of my favorite things to see at night from the ISS.” But it also shows a bright red light, the source of which Dominick is unsure about …

Recommended Videos

Timelapse traveling Northeast over Southeast Asia.

In order of appearance:
* So many lightning strikes
* Colored lights from fishing boats – one of my favorite things to see at night from the ISS
* Juxtaposition of city lights on the Korean Peninsula
* Red lights North of… pic.twitter.com/vN5VnCKirb

&mdash; Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) September 14, 2024

While some commenters suggested the red light could be volcanic activity, others said it may be coming from commercial squid fishing boats that use bright red lights to attract the creature.

“Those red lights are from an immense fishing fleet east of Hokkaido,” wrote someone else in a post responding to Dominick’s time-lapse. “It shows up in various patterns on night views from the SuomiNPP satellite.”

Dominick has spent some of his six months aboard the space station sharing stunning imagery of not only Earth and beyond, but also of the interior of the orbital outpost itself. But with SpaceX’s Crew-9 arriving at the ISS next month, Dominick and his three fellow Crew-8 members will be returning to Earth in October.

While many will miss marveling at Dominick’s amazing photos and videos, Don Pettit, who arrived at the station just recently, also has a reputation for producing impressive visual content, so space fans are looking forward to seeing what the veteran astronaut shares in the coming months. In fact, just the other day, Pettit captured this remarkable shot of SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn spacecraft entering Earth’s atmosphere at high speed after a historic five-day mission.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
ISS astronaut video shows a tough gym workout
The International Space Station.

Astronauts visiting the International Space Station (ISS) usually stay for about six months. The microgravity conditions aboard the ISS mean that muscle will quickly waste away if a strict exercise regime isn’t followed during that time.

NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara has just shared a video (below) showing her using many of the station’s exercise machines during her stay aboard the orbital outpost. O'Hara, who returned to Earth in April, calls the video "a little glimpse into our space gym."

Read more
Mesmerizing ISS time-lapse video shows aurora, satellites, stars, and a meteor
An aurora as seen from the space station.

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick has shared an amazing time-lapse video (below) that he captured from the International Space Station (ISS) showing an aurora, satellites, stars, and a meteor.

“Night time-lapse just prior to sunrise,” Dominick wrote in a social media post that included the time-lapse video. “If you watch carefully, partway through, you can see a meteor streak towards Earth.”

Read more
This workhorse ISS spacecraft has never looked so beautiful
A Cygnus spacecraft at the ISS.

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft departed the International Space Station (ISS) on July 12 after arriving there in February with 8,200 pounds of supplies, scientific investigations, commercial products, hardware, and other essential cargo.

NASA has just shared some stunning images of the Cygnus ahead of its release from the orbital outpost, after which it descended to burn up in Earth’s atmosphere.

Read more