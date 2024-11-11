How to watch SpaceX’s sixth test flight of Starship megarocket

SpaceX is making final preparations for the sixth test flight of its mighty Starship rocket, featuring the most Super Heavy, the most powerful booster ever to fly.

The Elon Musk-led spaceflight company is targeting Monday, November 18, for the sixth test of the 120-meter-tall rocket.

The Starship, comprising the main Super Heavy rocket and the upper-stage Starship spacecraft, will eventually be used to transport crew and cargo to the moon, Mars, and possibly beyond.

It took its first test flight in April 2023, though the vehicle exploded just minutes after liftoff. Subsequent flights have seen the Starship fly higher and for longer, and the most recent test, which took place last month, saw the first-ever “catch” of the returning Super Heavy booster by giant mechanical arms attached to the launch tower.

What to expect

The megarocket will launch from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, creating a colossal 17 million pounds of thrust as it roars skyward. Within minutes, the upper-stage Starship spacecraft will separate from the Super Heavy booster, and continue on to orbit. Meanwhile, the Super Heavy will return to Boca Chica, whereupon SpaceX will attempt the second catch of the booster back at the launch site. Bringing the Super Heavy home in this way will help SpaceX to increase the frequency of flights using multiple Super Heavy boosters, and also to reduce the cost of space missions.

SpaceX’s live stream will also track the progress of the Starship, which will perform landing burns before coming down in the Indian Ocean about an hour after launch.

How to watch

SpaceX is targeting the sixth flight test of the Starship for 5 p.m. ET on Monday, November 18.

A live webcast of the flight test will begin about 30 minutes before liftoff, and you can watch it on SpaceX’s account on X.

There’s a chance the schedule could change, so be sure to check back here, or SpaceX’s X account, for any updates.