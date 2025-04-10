 Skip to main content
James Webb observes what happens when a planet is swallowed by a star

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s observations of what is thought to be the first ever recorded planetary engulfment event revealed a hot accretion disk surrounding the star, with an expanding cloud of cooler dust enveloping the scene. Webb also revealed that the star did not swell to swallow the planet, but the planet’s orbit actually slowly decayed over time.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s observations of what is thought to be the first ever recorded planetary engulfment event revealed a hot accretion disk surrounding the star, with an expanding cloud of cooler dust enveloping the scene. Webb also revealed that the star did not swell to swallow the planet, but the planet’s orbit actually slowly decayed over time. NASA, ESA, CSA, Ralf Crawford (STScI)

As planetary demises go, this one is pretty grisly: a planet falls closer and closer to its host star, getting hotter and hotter as it spirals inward, until it finally falls past the point of no return and is swallowed by the star in a tremendous flash of light. That’s what happened in an event called ZTF SLRN-2020, and now the James Webb Space Telescope has been observing the aftermath to learn more about this rare event.

“Because this is such a novel event, we didn’t quite know what to expect when we decided to point this telescope in its direction,” said lead researcher Ryan Lau of NOIRLab, who used Webb’s MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument) and NIRSpec (Near-Infrared Spectrograph) instruments to make observations. “With its high-resolution look in the infrared, we are learning valuable insights about the final fates of planetary systems, possibly including our own.”

Astronomers had originally thought that the planet was destroyed when the star swelled up and engulfed it. But now, with the new data, they think that the planet spun inward toward the star until it was swallowed.

“The planet eventually started to graze the star’s atmosphere. Then it was a runaway process of falling in faster from that moment,” said researcher Morgan MacLeod of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. “The planet, as it’s falling in, started to sort of smear around the star.”

When the planet finally fell in toward the star, it splashed away layers of gas from the star’s outer atmosphere, and this gas gradually cooled into cold dust which now sits as a cloud around the star. Within this cold dust, there is a smaller disk of hot gas closer in, which includes carbon monoxide.

“With such a transformative telescope like Webb, it was hard for me to have any expectations of what we’d find in the immediate surroundings of the star,” said researcher Colette Salyk of Vassar College. “I will say, I could not have expected seeing what has the characteristics of a planet-forming region, even though planets are not forming here, in the aftermath of an engulfment.”

It’s extremely rare to find an event like this, but the researchers are hoping they will be able to observe more similar events in the future, using both Webb and upcoming telescopes like the Vera C. Rubin Observatory and NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope.

“This is truly the precipice of studying these events. This is the only one we’ve observed in action, and this is the best detection of the aftermath after things have settled back down,” Lau said. “We hope this is just the start of our sample.”

The research is published in in The Astrophysical Journal.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
Webb and Hubble snap the same object for two views of one galaxy
Featured in this NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope Picture of the Month is the spiral galaxy NGC 2090, located in the constellation Columba. This combination of data from Webb’s MIRI and NIRCam instruments shows the galaxy’s two winding spiral arms and the swirling gas and dust of its disc in magnificent and unique detail.

With all the excitement over the last few years for the shiny and new James Webb Space Telescope, it's easy to forget about the grand old master of the space telescopes, Hubble. But although Webb is a successor to Hubble in some ways, with newer technology and the ability to see the universe in even greater detail, it isn't a replacement. A pair of new images shows why: with the same galaxy captured by both Webb and Hubble, you can see the different details picked out by each telescope and why having both of them together is such a great boon for scientists.

The galaxy NGC 2090 was imaged by Webb, shown above, using its MIRI and NIRCam instruments. These instruments operate in the mid-infrared and near-infrared portions of the electromagnetic spectrum respectively, which is why the arms of this galaxy appear to be glowing red. These arms are made of swirling gas and dust, and within them are compounds called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons that glow brightly in the infrared. The blue color in the center of the galaxy shows a region of young stars burning hot and bright.

Read more
Stunning view of the Sombrero Galaxy captured by James Webb
The NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope recently imaged the Sombrero galaxy with its MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument), resolving the clumpy nature of the dust along the galaxy’s outer ring. The mid-infrared light highlights the gas and dust that are part of star formation taking place among the Sombrero galaxy’s outer disk. The rings of the Sombrero galaxy produce less than one solar mass of stars per year, in comparison to the Milky Way’s roughly two solar masses a year. It’s not a particular hotbed of star formation. The Sombrero galaxy is around 30 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Virgo.

A new image from the James Webb Space Telescope shows a stunning and fashionable sight: the Sombrero Galaxy, named for its resemblance to the traditional Mexican hat. With its wide, flat shape reminiscent of the hat's wide brim, the galaxy, also known as Messier 104, has outer rings that are clearly visible for the first time.

The Sombrero Galaxy is located 30 million light-years away, in the constellation of Virgo, and it has been previously imaged by the Hubble Space Telescope. But while in the Hubble image, the galaxy appears as an opaque, pale disk, in the new Webb image you can see an outer blue disk, with a small bright core right at the center.

Read more
Creepy cosmic eyes stare out from space in Webb and Hubble image
The gruesome palette of these galaxies is owed to a mix of mid-infrared light from the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope, and visible and ultraviolet light from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The pair grazed one another millions of years ago. The smaller spiral on the left, catalogued as IC 2163, passed behind NGC 2207, the larger spiral galaxy at right. Both have increased star formation rates. Combined, they are estimated to form the equivalent of two dozen new stars that are the size of the Sun annually. Our Milky Way galaxy forms the equivalent of two or three new Sun-like stars per year. Both galaxies have hosted seven known supernovae, each of which may have cleared space in their arms, rearranging gas and dust that later cooled, and allowed many new stars to form. (Find these areas by looking for the bluest regions).

These sinister eyes gazing out from the depths of space star in a new Halloween-themed image, using data from both the Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope. It shows a pair of galaxies, IC 2163 on the left and NGC 2207 on the right, which are creeping closer together and interacting to form a creepy-looking face.

The two galaxies aren't colliding directly into one another, as one is passing in front of the other, but they have passed close enough to light scrape by each other and leave indications. If you look closely at the galaxy on the left, you can see how its spiral arms have been pulled out into an elongated shape, likely because of its close pass to the gravity of the other nearby galaxy. The lines of bright red around the "eyes" are created by shock fronts, with material from each galaxy slamming together.

Read more