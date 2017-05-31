Save up to $210 on an unlocked Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus from Samsung

This post was sponsored by Samsung. The opinions are completely own based on my experience.

The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus rolled out in late April, and Samsung’s new flagship phones have received high praise, with our own review team declaringthat the S8 is “close to perfection” and “worth every penny.” We recently rounded up some of the best deals for the carrier-locked Galaxy S8 and S8+, but if you’ve been holding out for a deal on the unlocked version, then you’re in luck: Samsung is now offering the unlocked Galaxy S8and Galaxy S8+ through May 31 along with some exclusive limited-time bonuses.

The advantages of an unlocked phone are many. An unlocked device gives you complete freedom to choose your carrier and data plan, as well as what paid services and features you like. This lets you customize your phone and payment plan so you can get exactly what you want without being stuck paying extra for stuff you don’t need.

If you already have an older Samsung phone and are looking to upgrade to the new Galaxy S8, you can save some more money with a trade-in. Samsung is offering instant credit when you trade in your Galaxy Note 5, S6, and S7, including the Edge and Edge Plus models. These trade-in offers can knock between $120 and $210 off the price of a new unlocked Galaxy S8.

As an added bonus, Samsung is offering the new Gear 360 camera for just $49.

When pre-ordering an unlocked Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus through Samsung, you can choose to pay in full or on a payment plan. The Galaxy S8 costs $725 upfront, or you can pay in monthly installments of $30.21 for 24 months. The larger S8 Plus rings in at $825, or $34.38 per month for 24 months. Both of these payment plans offer 0% APRfor the entirety of the 24-month contract, so you’re not racking up interest charges on top of the base cost of the phone.

