Digital Trends
Vacuum Cleaner Reviews

Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 review

Never invite a Shark robot into your house. Unless it’s this vacuum

1 of 13
Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 review
Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 review
Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 review
Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 review
Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 review
Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 review
Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 review
Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 review
Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 review
Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 review
Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 review
Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 review
Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 review
Clean your carpets and your curtains too with Shark’s S87 robovac/handheld combination.
Clean your carpets and your curtains too with Shark’s S87 robovac/handheld combination.
Clean your carpets and your curtains too with Shark’s S87 robovac/handheld combination.

Highs

  • Two vacuums in one
  • Powerful suction
  • Affordable
  • Lightweight and sleek design

Lows

  • Short battery life
  • No place to store accessories on charging dock

DT Editors' Rating

8.0
Scores Explained
Erika Rawes
By
Research Center: Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87

A robot vacuum can be an affordable and easy way to maintain the cleanliness of your home. A few short years ago, a good robot vacuum would cost you almost $1,000, but now you can purchase a solid robovac for a fraction of that price.

Here at Digital Trends, we test a lot of robot vacuums across all price ranges. Some of them are not so impressive, while others are true feats of engineering. Recently, we tested out Shark’s new ION S87 vacuum system ($499), which comes with both a robot vacuum and a handheld vacuum. Could this be the vacuum droid you’re looking for? Read on to find out.

Two vacuums, both hold their own

The S87 bundle a robot vacuum and a battery-operated handheld vacuum on a single charging station. You also have the option to purchase the robot and the handheld separately. The Shark ION R85 Robot Vacuum (without the handheld) retails for $400, and the Shark ION W1 Handheld costs $130, so you’ll save $30 by buying both together. When you purchase the S87 system you also get a charging station where you can charge both vacuums instead of having to charge them at separate stations.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 review
Erika Rawes/Digital Trends

Given the S87 isn’t the most expensive option out there, and it gives you two vacuums in one system, we wondered if the quality and performance suffered as a result. Was the handheld just an extra prize, like a toy in a Happy Meal or a prize in a Cracker Jack box? Or did the S87 system really offer two solid vacuums that a consumer would be happy to purchase individually?

We were pleased to see that both vacuums stood strong as individual units, and the handheld vacuum was much more than just an extra accessory.

Smart Design and Features

When you open the box, you’ll find a Shark ION Robot Vacuum R85 with Wi-Fi, a Shark ION W1 Cordless Handheld Vacuum, a 2-in-1 charging dock, a multi-surface pet tool, a crevice tool, eight feet of BotBoundary magnetic strips, and a soft dusting brush. You can control the vacuum in several ways: by using the controls on the device itself, or via the app (iOS or Android), Alexa, or Google Assistant. It doesn’t come with a remote control.

We didn’t have to pick up pet food bowls or close doors.

The S87 system requires little setup. When you take the robot out of the box, just attach the slide brushes, switch on the power, and place the unit on the charging dock. You’ll need to charge it fully before the first use.

The magnetic strip can be cut and placed in zones you want to block off. We cut the strip into four sections and blocked off the pet food and hallway areas. The strips effectively created “no-go zones” — we didn’t have to pick up pet food bowls or close doors.

The robovac has an extra-large dust bin that can fit 0.66 quarts of dirt to the max fill line. The device does not have visual mapping, but it does have Smart Sensor Navigation 2.0, which provides advanced sensitivity and helps it navigate around obstacles and stairs. While it doesn’t get every single area of the floor on each cycle, it absolutely keeps the floor clean and free of debris with scheduled daily use.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 review
Erika Rawes/Digital Trends

The handheld requires no setup at all, and it’s ready to use after you charge it. At 1.4 pounds, the vacuum is lightweight. It comes with three helpful attachments: A crevice tool, a soft brush for dusting, and a pet brush for cleaning pet hair (the pet brush also works great at cleaning car upholstery).

With a simple push of a button, you can empty the handheld vacuum over a trash can. The handheld is intelligently designed to have inner brushes glide over the filter as the dust cup opens. This cleans the filter each time you press the empty button.

Clean your house or car

The S87 system lets you clean your entire house from top to bottom. The robot cleans the floors, while the handheld cleans small messes and those little dust bunnies that get on your walls, tables, and curtains.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 Compared To
ecovacs deebot ozmo 930
Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930
ecovacs deebot 901
Ecovacs Deebot 901
eufy robovac 11s
Eufy Robovac 11S
shark ion robot 750
Shark Ion Robot 750
samsung powerbot r7070
Samsung Powerbot R7070
lg hom bot turbo cr5765gd press
LG Hom-Bot Turbo+ CR5765GD
lg hom bot vr65704lvm priduct image
LG Hom-Bot VR65704LVM
irobot roomba 980
iRobot Roomba 980
samsung powerbot vr9000
Samsung PowerBot VR9000
irobot scooba 450 scuba
iRobot Scooba 450
neato botvac 80 press image
Neato Botvac 80
moneual rydis h68 pro review press image
Moneual RYDIS H68 Pro
irobot roomba 880 review
iRobot Roomba 880
moneual rydis mr6550 review press image
Moneual RYDIS MR6550
iRobot Roomba 650

The handheld is also an excellent car vacuum. When we attached the pet brush, it picked up crumbs, hair, and dust that was trapped in the car upholstery.

Powerful suction, short battery life

Shark claims the suction on the ION R85 robot vacuum is three times more powerful on max mode than it is on its predecessor, the Shark ION R75. We found the suction on the R85 to be impressive, but it is by no means as powerful as an upright Shark vacuum, like the Shark Rotator Lift Away. The suction on the R85 robot stands up to other robot vacuums in this price range, even the Roomba 690. On max mode, it is slightly better.

The battery lasted long enough to vacuum a mini-van and a few minutes of dusting in the house, and that’s about it.

While the suction is good, the battery life leaves something to be desired. The robot vacuum has a 14.4 V Li-ion 2550 mAh battery with an expected runtime of 60 minutes. It takes three hours to charge the battery. Inexpensive competitors like the iLife A7 have a longer run time of three hours. The handheld is similar in that it has powerful suction and a short battery life. The suction on the handheld is truly inspiring for a vacuum that small. The Shark W1 beats other vacuums in terms of its power, esthetic, and design, but, again, its battery life could be better.

Case in point: the battery lasted long enough to vacuum a mini-van, and then do a few minutes of dusting in the house, and that’s about it. The manufacturer suggests turning the handheld vacuum off between cleaning jobs to lengthen the battery life.

Solid app and easy smart home integration

“Alexa, tell Shark to start cleaning.” It’s nice when you can control your robot with your voice. The robot vacuum in the S87 cleaning system is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Setting up voice control takes about three minutes. You just download the Shark ION Robot app, add the device and/or skill to your Google Home or Alexa App, and link your accounts.

The Shark app is user friendly and feature-rich too. Getting the vacuum connected to Wi-Fi is simple. You do have to have the robot vacuum turned on to maintain the Wi-Fi connection, so it won’t go into sleep mode and disconnect. The app has vacuum controls, scheduling, and notifications that let you know if something’s not right. The app also tells you the vacuum’s history, so you know when it ran and for how long.

What’s not to like?

Aside from the battery life, one other complaint we have about the Shark S87 cleaning system is that there’s no place on the charging dock to store the accessories. You don’t have anywhere on the charging station to put the handheld’s crevice tool, pet brush, or soft brush. This is a bit annoying because you end up storing them in a drawer or a closet. Then, when you reach for the handheld, you also must walk to that drawer or closet for the attachment you need.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 review
Erika Rawes/Digital Trends

Another complaint we have is about the robot’s brush system and accessories. The front slide brushes are single-pronged instead of triple-pronged like many other robot vacuums. There are two front slide brushes, but they use one prong to sweep the dirt as opposed to three. We didn’t notice too much of a difference in its cleaning with the single brushes, but the three-pronged brushes that competitors like Roomba have in their vacuums appear sturdier than the single-pronged brushes in the Shark robovac.

Warranty information

The S87 system has a one-year limited warranty. The handheld vacuum has a two-year limited warranty.

Our Take

We really like the Shark ION S87 Robot and Handheld Cleaning System. You get two vacuums in one, and they both earn their keep. The price is reasonable, and the vacuums take up a small footprint. Although the battery life isn’t the best on the market, the battery lasts long enough to do the job. Plus, with Alexa keeping tabs on the battery’s power level, you can plan around the robot’s one-hour battery life. Overall, the 87 is solid, and we have few complaints.

Is there a better alternative?

That depends. The Shark is a real contender. But, if you rely solely on a robot vacuum to keep your house free of dust and dirt, you might want something with a longer battery life. In this case, you might want to go with the iLife A7 or a Roomba 960. If you want a budget vacuum that’s in the $100 price range, you may want to go with a PureClean model.

How long will it last?

The S87 system was just released in October 2018. It’s right where it should be in terms of tech integration, given its app features and compatibility with Alexa and Google Home.

You will have to replace parts on the robot, like filters and brushes, but that is an added cost to expect with just about any robot vacuum. You’ll need to replace the filter about every two months ($10), the main brush roll needs replaced every 6-12 months ($20), and the front castor wheel ($6) and brush roll door ($6) need replaced every 12 months. With regular parts replacement and maintenence, the Shark should last a long time.

Should you buy it?

Yes. If you’re looking for a quality robot vacuum and handheld combination that are reasonably priced, yet solid and reliable, this model is a great choice.

Google Home Hub
Smart Home

The Google Home Hub doesn’t have a camera. Here’s why that’s a good thing

Bucking the smart display trend, Google's new $149 Home Hub smart display surprisingly doesn't have a camera. We think a camera-less Google smart speaker with a screen is a good thing, and here's why.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
Pixel 3
Mobile

Here’s everything Google announced at its October 9 event

Google's October 2018 hardware event is over, and though it was short, it left us with an awful lot to talk about. But if you didn't catch the livestream or the updates, it's easy to catch up on the reveals.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Mobile

Pixel 3, Home Hub, and Pixel Slate — our first look at all Google’s new devices

Google has taken the wraps off of a slew of new devices, including the Pixel 3 smartphones, Google Home Hub smart display, Google Pixel Slate tablet, and more. We were at the event, and took a ton of photos of all of Google's new products.
Posted By Christian de Looper
google home hub review hands on 5084
Product Review

Google cares, so it made sure the Home Hub doesn’t scare

Google’s newest smart home device has a screen, but it avoids the other feature that usually accompanies one — a camera. In an effort to make the Home Hub more friendly and attractive to the privacy-minded, it shutters a shutter and…
Posted By Andy Boxall
best coffee makers
Smart Home

Brew it fast, hot, and flavorful with our favorite coffee makers

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list.
Posted By Gia Liu
best of ces 2018 ge appliances kitchen hub top tech winner
News

GE Appliances augments its new smart kitchen hub with SideChef

Sidechef is an incredibly handy app for home cooks because of its ability to access more than 5,000 recipes and now home cooks will be able to access the app in the smart kitchen via GE Appliances' new kitchen hub.
Posted By Clayton Moore
TP-Link Kasa review
Product Review

The Kasa Cam Outdoor delivers smart security monitoring at a great price

While it may lack the sexier features of Nest Cam IQ Outdoor, the weatherproof TP-Link Kasa Cam makes home security easy, with full-HD video streaming at a great price
Posted By Terry Walsh
Google Home Hub
Smart Home

Google Home Hub vs. Amazon Echo Show

The Google Home Hub vs. Amazon Echo Show: which is better? Both are smart displays that control your smart home, but that's where the similarities end. We compare design, features, price and more to find out which is right for you.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
flu research sick woman drinking tea
Smart Home

Patent shows Alexa may soon detect when you’re sick and suggest remedies

Amazon has patented a new feature that would allow Alexa to detect the signs of illness, such as a cough or a sore throat, and suggest solutions to help. The feature would also enable Alexa to offer to buy medicine for the user.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Nvidia Shield TV Google Home Mini bundle
Deals

Score a free Google Home Mini when you buy an Nvidia Shield TV from Walmart

There are a lot of great streaming devices available today, but one really shines when it comes to gaming. The Nvidia Shield TV is our favorite all-in-one streaming and gaming device, and you can now score one from Walmart and get a free…
Posted By Lucas Coll
google partners with b8ta allow customer test smart home tech
Smart Home

Try IoT before you buy IoT: Google, B8ta let you ‘test drive’ smart home tech

Google has partnered with the startup B8ta to let customers try out smart home technology in a retail space arranged like a real home. This lets customers get a better feel for how the technology works.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Google Headquarters
Smart Home

Google is porting some Home Hub features to other smart displays

Google is proud of its new Google Home Hub, but in a surprise move, it's bringing many of the features associated with the new device to all the Google-enabled smart displays in its ecosystem, as well as some competing devices.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Google Home Hub
Smart Home

After the launch of the Hub, the Google Home App gets a major overhaul

Google is following up a big hardware event in New York City this week with the reveal of a completely redesigned Google Home App that enables remote access, control over a suite of smart home devices, and more.
Posted By Clayton Moore
echo dot 2018 3rd generation
Smart Home

Speakers gone wild: Alexa, Google spook customers with reefer reminders, F-bombs

Your new smart speaker might not see dead people (yet), but a new investigation finds that Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant are occasionally disturbing smart speaker owners with weird behavior.
Posted By Clayton Moore