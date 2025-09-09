 Skip to main content
A year on, the Apple Watch 10 is still great, but Apple needs to fix this flaw

By
A person wearing the aluminum Apple Watch Series 10.
Aluminum Apple Watch Series 10, Milanese Loop band, Reflections watch face Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

We’re just hours away from Apple announcing the new Apple Watch Series 11. However, given that last year’s Apple Watch 10 was offered a major overhaul, the company is expected to offer a more modest upgrade already.

However, is the Apple Watch Series 10 a great platform to build upon? In our initial Apple Watch Series 10 review, we noted how it’s one of Apple’s best Apple Watches ever, but one year on, has it delivered on this promise?

I’ve been using the Apple Watch Series 10 since the day of release last September, and I fell in love with it enough to sell my Apple Watch Ultra 2. One year later, I feel just as strongly about the Apple Watch Series 10, except for this one major flaw that could drive me towards the Apple Watch Ultra 3 instead. Here’s why.

The Apple Watch 10 display is fantastic

A person wearing the titanium Apple Watch Series 10.
Titanium Apple Watch Series 10, Milanese Loop band Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Series 10 is the thinnest and lightest Apple Watch ever made, and it also has the largest screen on an Apple Watch, even larger than the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Measuring 1.96 inches, the Apple Watch Series 10 display is vibrant, while the 2,000 nits peak brightness is excellent for most direct lighting conditions. At 9.7mm thick, it’s 1mm thinner than the Apple Watch Series 9, but it’s also 1.1mm thicker than the new Galaxy Watch 8. 

An Apple Watch Series 10 connecting to Apple Fitness+.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

However, it doesn’t feel much thicker than Samsung’s latest smartwatch, and it’s still thinner than the Pixel Watch 4. 

I’ve been using the 46mm cellular version, which weighs in at 41.7 grams, and while it’s lighter than the Apple Watch Series 9, it’s considerably heavier than the Galaxy Watch 8, which weighs in at 34 grams for the larger 44mm model. 

The Apple Watch SE 2 with the Apple Watch Series 10.
Apple Watch SE 2 (left) and Apple Watch Series 10 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

However, it’s a worthwhile tradeoff, because the display on Apple’s watch is considerably larger and brighter. The display is also square-shaped, and it has convinced me that all of the best smartwatches should eventually adopt a square design; it’s just better for viewing notifications and text.

One of the other highlight features of the Apple Watch Series 10 display at launch was its wide viewing angle, and a year later, this remains wonderful to use. When you’re using the Apple Watch Series 10 outdoors, this is a particular boon, as it is when trying to glance at your watch while resting your hand on a table, or while driving. This is an innovation that every smartwatch needs to adopt.

Apple Watch 10 offers a solid one-day battery life

A person wearing the Apple Watch Series 10.
Apple Watch Series 10 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Series 10 battery life is solid, but unspectacular. The 327 mAh capacity is six percent larger than the Apple Watch Series 9, which has pushed the overall battery life above the one-day mark.

Throughout the past year, the Apple Watch Series 10 battery has never failed to last 24 hours on a full charge, and the increase has equated to around five hours of extra battery life, although some of this may be due to software optimizations. 

In my early testing, the Apple Watch Series 10 lasted roughly 36 hours, but a year later, this has dropped about 12 percent to between 31 and 32 hours. This endurance is more than acceptable if you’re accustomed to the battery life offered by previous Apple Watches. Still, it doesn’t compare to last year’s Pixel Watch 3, let alone the battery life that the Pixel Watch 4 is likely to provide.

Fast charging is the best Apple Watch 10 feature

Apple Watch Series 10 display on the homescreen with a crack on the screen
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Where the Apple Watch Series 10 excels compared to every other smartwatch I’ve tested is in the improved charging speeds. 

The Apple Watch has traditionally offered slower charging than its competitors, but the improvement in the Apple Watch Series 10 completely overhauled this, elevating it to lead the key competition. 

It’s faster than the OnePlus Watch 3, Galaxy Watch 8, and Pixel Watch 3, but as we haven’t tested the Pixel Watch 4 charging speeds yet, it’s unclear how the shift to wireless charging will impact the charging speeds. Google says it’ll improve it by up to 25 percent, which still may not compete with the Apple Watch Series 10.

Graph showing the time taken to fully charge the Apple Watch Series 10, Pixel Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch 7
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

A year later, this is by far the biggest quality-of-life improvement on the Apple Watch Series 10. On more than one occasion, I’ve forgotten to charge the Apple Watch Series 10 overnight, but a full charge takes under an hour — versus over 90 minutes before — while a 30-minute charge gets you to 64% of battery, or enough for a full day out of the house.

There’s one major flaw that Apple needs to address

Scratches on the Apple Watch Series 10 display
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Overall, I really like the Apple Watch Series 10, but there’s one flaw that I hope Apple can address with the Apple Watch Series 11: the durability.

I’m used to the durability offered by the larger stainless steel model, or the titanium body in the Apple Watch Ultra 2, but the aluminium frame and glass body on the Apple Watch Series 10 haven’t withstood the test of time. 

Scratches and damage on the Apple Watch 10 display and aluminum casing after a year
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

I deeply scratched it within days of receiving it, and while I haven’t severely damaged it further, it’s showing considerable signs of wear and usage. The aluminium frame has several scratches and blemishes, which are even more visible on the gorgeous black colorway. The screen also has numerous scratches, which make it feel considerably less premium. 

If there’s one thing that Apple fixes in the Apple Watch Series 11, it’s the durability of the body and the glass. Despite this, however, the Apple Watch Series 10 is still the best Apple Watch for most people. 

Scratches and damage on the Apple Watch 10 display and aluminum casing after a year
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends
Scratches and damage on the Apple Watch 10 display and aluminum casing after a year
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends
Scratches and damage on the Apple Watch 10 display and aluminum casing after a year
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The larger display, coupled with its wide viewing angle, thinner body, and faster charging capabilities, makes the Apple Watch Series 10 one of the best smartwatches available. It’s an excellent platform for Apple to build upon, and I look forward to seeing what the Apple Watch Series 11 has to offer. 

Thankfully, there are just hours until the iPhone 17 launch event, where we’ll see the new Apple Watch unveiled, although the star will almost certainly be the super-thin iPhone 17 Air

